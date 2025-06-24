UNILAG VC Rallies Alumni to Drive Global Excellence, Infrastructure Growth

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, at the weekend called on alumni and stakeholders of the institution to intensify their support as the school pushes toward global relevance and long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the stakeholders/partners/ alumni engagement held at the Jelili Omotola Hall, Ogunsola explained that alumni are not just the legacy of the institution, but the key to its future.

According to her, “We are not just asking for donations, we are inviting you to invest in something larger than all of us; the continued excellence and impact of the university that helped shape who we are. Alumni are the lifeblood of any great university.”

The VC stressed that the alumni association remains central to forging new industry relationships, attracting strategic investments, and nurturing innovation.

She cited the university’s collaborations with the Nigerian Air Force on braking systems and student-led renewable energy projects as examples of research with real-world impact.

“We must ensure UNILAG is positioned to proffer solutions,” she said, urging other alumni to support these ventures.

Ogunsola also outlined a series of major infrastructural developments and contributions made possible through alumni and stakeholders’ support over the years, including Sir Kenssington Adebutu Research Centre at the College of Medicine; rehabilitation of J.F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium by the Lagos State Government, AI Unipod Laboratories through UNDP collaboration, among others.

She also announced upcoming projects, including a state-of-the-art School of Postgraduate Studies building, three high-rise staff accommodation blocks, and a new student hostel largely driven by donations from Chief Tunde Fanimokun.

The VC appealed to alumni to consider their roles not only as past beneficiaries but as co-architects of the university’s future. “Whether through mentorship, philanthropy, strategic partnerships, or simply advocating for our mission, your involvement can shape what comes next. Together we thrive, forever we strive,” Ogunsola stressed.

Chief Bayo Ojo, chairman Advancement Management Board, stated that UNILAG is aiming to significantly improve its standing through intensified efforts in funding, partnerships, and institutional development.

“For every generation, there’s a defining moment. This is ours. If we get education right, we secure the future, not just for the university, but for society,” he stated.

The event, jointly organised by the Advancement Board, the University Governing Council, management, and the Alumni Association, brought together key stakeholders, alumni, and partners. It served as a strategic platform to review UNILAG’s achievements, confront ongoing challenges, and lay out plans for future advancement.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), commended the alumni for their continued support, and urged them to remain active partners in advancing the institution’s future.

He emphasised that the burden of funding education cannot rest on the government alone. “We intend to change the face of the university,” he said, calling on alumni to contribute generously to the university’s development.

He also appealed for deeper commitment, saying: “Through your donations, this institution can soar to greater heights. We will make you proud. Let us continue to build a university we can all be proud of.”

He highlighted several projects currently in the pipeline and drew a comparison to Harvard University, which has approximately $51.1 billion in endowments, adding: “No government can solely fund education.”