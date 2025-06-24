The Bloodbath in Benue

The recent extermination of over 300 lives in Benue State has come as one too many, in the series of calculated bloody attacks in the State and environs, including Plateau and Taraba. Many are of the view that the Federal Government hasn’t done enough, to curtail these bloody incidents. Others are of the opinion that, even President Tinubu’s visit to the scene of the killings, isn’t enough to address the problems. And, the role of the Governor of Benue State, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is also being questioned. How well has he performed, in terms of making his State safe? Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, SAN; Daniel Popoola; Emmanuel Onwubiko and Sylvester Udemezue review the series of bloody incidents, and suggest ways that the Federal and State Governments can end the seemingly unending bloodshed in Benue State and its neighbouring environs

Time to End these Senseless Killings of Our People

Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, SAN

My heart is heavy. The horrific and inhumane attack that occurred in Benue State a few nights ago, where over 200 innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly, were burnt to death in their homes, is further proof that nowhere is safe again for Nigerian citizens. This appalling act is not only a blatant violation of the law, but a grave crime against humanity, underscoring the escalating insecurity and unchecked impunity that threatens the very core of our nation. These relentless massacres and senseless bloodshed, must come to an end. Enough is enough! It is the fundamental duty of our Government, to safeguard lives and property. The right to life is sacrosanct, and constitutionally guaranteed.

I call on both the Federal and State Governments, alongside the nation’s security agencies, to fulfil their constitutional mandate, by prioritising the protection of citizens. It is intolerable that communities remain exposed and vulnerable, while perpetrators of such atrocious crimes operate with apparent impunity.

This massacre, must not go unpunished. We need to understand the root causes, and ensure accountability.

We demand a thorough investigation, swift justice for the victims, and immediate humanitarian support for those who have been displaced.

Nigeria cannot afford, to normalise these killings. Every Nigerian life matters. The Government must act decisively and transparently, to restore peace and rebuild trust in the system.

Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, OON, SAN, Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria; former United Nations Rapporteur on Human Trafficking

The Genocide in Benue State

Daniel Popoola

Brief Introduction

For the past one week, Benue State has gained international and local prominence, not for any good reason, but for very agonising reasons that beat all human imaginations.

Even though there have been several acts of genocide and pillaging of the Benue patrimony, the recent attack on Yelwata, a sleepy town on the Benue-Nasarawa border by suspected Fulani herdsmen, which resulted in the death of over 200 persons and the displacement of thousands of the locals, gripped and greeted the whole world with utter consternation and trepidation. The Papacy, in a rare show of concern for happenings of this nature in Africa, condemned the man-made catastrophe. Even the international media that has shown scant or no interest in the rapidly worsening security situation in Nigeria, beamed its searchlight on Nigeria and Benue State.

Brief Trajectory of Crisis in the Benue Trough

The Benue trough, is largely made up of farmers. From Taraba to Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger States, farmlands in are littered on over 80% of the landscape. Poor and medium income farmers, engage largely in shifting cultivation of principally annual crops. Their very existence, not even sustenance, depends solely on the products of their farms. To say that these farms are the mainstay of these folks, is just stating the obvious.

However, for the past two decades, roving Fulani herdsmen have been launching murderous attacks on these farmers, sacking them and seizing their farmlands. The death toll so far, runs into tens of thousands, while displacements from places of origin/settlement and living in IDP camps runs into hundreds of thousands.

For the first time during the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, a wrong narrative was forced down the throat of Nigerians, that what has been happening is a herder-farmer conflict, notwithstanding that Fulani herdsmen, emboldened by the deliberate inaction of the Federal Government, unleashed terror on these farmers and others carrying out associated trades.

Upon assumption of office by the current democratic institutions on May 29, 2023, the attacks have become even more brazen and daring. The apogee of these attacks took place on 13th-14th June, 2025, when over 200 farmers and traders in Yelwata were slaughtered and burnt by the invaders.

Government’s Reaction So far

It is often said that the primary duty of all levels of government in Nigeria, is the protection of lives and property. The re-energised Fulani herdsmen assault on Nigerians has however, proved that the Federal Government and some of the State Governments have woefully failed in the discharge of this constitutional responsibility.

The removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu-led Federal Government, has resulted in State and Local Governments having a very strong financial war chest to confront terrorism, if the funds are properly utilised. Money is highly needed, both in funding and combating terrorism. The United Nations by its Security Council Resolutions 1267 and 1373 on prevention and suppression of terrorism and terrorist financing, stipulates that countries are under obligation to freeze without delay, funds or other assets that are directly or indirectly for the benefit of persons or entities designated as terrorists. While the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) was designated a terrorist organisation by the Buhari-led government in 2017, IPOB was also listed in 2023 under the Global Terrorism Index as the 10th deadliest terror group worldwide.

On the other hand, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders (MACBAN) and several other Fulani militant groups which have owned up to the murder of thousands of innocent Nigerians, have not been designated as terrorist organisations to date. Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, made several fruitless calls on the Federal Government to declare MACBAN as a terrorist body. Also, in January, 2018, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Organisation called on the Federal Government to declare Miyetti Allah as a terrorist organisation. This call was ignored, and remains ignored to date.

In April, 2021, the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and Secretary, Miss Zainab Yusuf, openly asked the Federal Government to declare these Fulani groups as terrorists. This also fell on deaf ears. In July, 2021, the United States Chapter of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), urged President Buhari to, without any delay whatsoever, declare MACBAN as a terrorist organisation. Similarly, in September 2021, the Chairman of the Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, Prof Banji Akintoye even took the bold but fruitless step of approaching the United Nations Headquarters in New York, urging it to make the declaration. This has not been done to date.

In summary, the blatant refusal of the Federal Government to declare these militant Fulani organisations as terrorist organisations, and its refusal or failure to go after their financiers, has, over time, not only emboldened them, but has also contributed in no small measure to the acts of terrorism carried out by them for over two decades. As of 2025, Nigeria is ingloriously occupying the 6th position on the Global Terrorism Index. This is coming when from all available statistics, attacks by Fulani herdsmen far exceeds attacks by IPOB, which has since 2017 been declared a terrorist organisation. What an irony.

As stated above, the Tinubu-led Government removed fuel subsidy, and increased monthly financial allocations to the various States by at least 300%. State Governors currently have much money at their disposal, hence, combating terrorism within their territories is much easier.

Another bold step the Federal Government took, was the victory it secured at the Supreme Court on July 11, 2024, where financial autonomy was secured for the hundreds of Local Government Councils in Nigeria. The President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Ibrahim, while hailing the judgement, stated in March 2025 that this financial autonomy will enhance security in Nigeria. Earlier in December 2024, Albert Osipa, the National President of Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria, had taken the same position.

Unfortunately, the State Governors have not only resisted this autonomy, some of them do not care a hoot about the security of their citizens. While State Governments like those of Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and a few others have recorded significant successes in the war against terrorism, the focal State, Benue, appears to be shockingly sound asleep while its citizens are being slaughtered. It is very important, to call a spade by its name.

Both the local and social media have posted various actions, inactions, statements and even the body language of the State Governor Fr. Hyacinth Alia, as having no genuine interest in the security of the Benue people. He once said that ‘Abuja politicians’ of Benue State origin wrote a letter and dropped it at the Northern border of Nigeria, inviting the Fulani terrorists to come and attack Benue State. This sent shock waves to the length and breadth of Nigeria – since the border stretches over hundreds of kilometres. The Governor was later to change his posturing by saying that the ECOWAS’ Protocol on Cattle Movement within the Subregion (the Transhumance Protocol), was responsible for the influx of armed bandits into the State. He, at a point, also stated that his people had killed and consumed cows belonging to the Fulani, which accounted for those repeated merciless attacks.

The same Governor has severally called those attacks leading to such harvest of deaths, as mere “skirmishes.” This is the height of executive recklessness, to say the least. If the Pope (the Governor’s spiritual father) in far away Rome and other well-meaning commentators wasted no energy in labelling this ongoing banditry as genocide, its rather shocking that the sitting Governor would be constantly calling it mere skirmishes. Such a Governor has no business, still superintending over the same people he took an oath to protect.

In a recent interview on AIT, Governor Alia shocked the whole world when he insisted that what is happening in his State, amounted to mere skirmishes. His interviewers, in deep shock, put the question to him again, and he shamelessly repeated the answer. As if that was not enough, the interviewers asked him what he thought was the immediate solution, and he stated that only amendment of the law to usher in State Police would be the solution. The Governor knew and he still knows, that for State Police to be established, the 1999 Constitution will further be amended, a process that is long and tedious. Undone, the interviewers asked him whether he preferred that solution to self- defence. He rejected their suggestion, predicating his position on the fact that the locals would merely arm themselves only with machetes, cutlasses and sticks.

Two major facts emerge, from this most shameful interview by Governor Alia. First, in all of Borno, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, etc the various State Governors have armed civilians, called Civilian Joint Task Force, Amotekun or whatever name, who have recorded successes against these terrorists. Yet, Fr. Governor stated on national television that all his citizens are entitled to are machetes, cutlasses and sticks. Secondly, those Fulani invaders are well armed – a fact admitted by the Governor on several occasions. If non-State actors are armed and freely killing your people, nothing stops you from also arming your people to defend themselves. It is interesting to note that, this interview took place a day before the President arrived in Benue State – when the date for the Presidential visit had already been communicated to the Governor.

It is no news that the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, had pushed an Anti-Open Grazing Bill to the State House of Assembly. He immediately signed the Bill, and put in every nerve of his to enforce it. Nigerians and non-Nigerians are fully aware of this fact, including Governor Alia. On the other hand, Governor Alia has refused to implement this Law. A few days ago, the Benue State House of Assembly unanimously passed resolutions asking him to implement the Law and to also ensure financial autonomy for the Local Government Councils. He has kept silent on these resolutions.

A few months ago, Governor Alia’s neighbour, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State openly accused Governor Alia on national television of refusing to enforce his predecessor’s Anti-Open Grazing Law, thereby subtly aiding and abetting the large influx of Fulani bandits into Benue State. Fr. Alia’s reaction, as he has always done, was to release his social media boys to rain insults on Governor Sule. In any case, Governor Sule was also accused by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse during the recent Presidential visit to Benue State, of harbouring those criminals and also pushing out the Tiv people from Nasarawa State.

During his visit to Benue State last week, President Tinubu was only short of openly labelling Fr. Alia a total failure in governance. Mr President stated in the open, that he had expected to be invited to Benue State to inaugurate projects, not to meet mourners. He asked Fr. Alia to see what his counterparts in Plateau, Abia, etc were doing in their States, in terms of development. The President must have known that Governor Alia has not commissioned any project, two years into his tenure. President Tinubu also told Alia that the peace and security of his State, lay on his shoulders. He concluded by asking him to unite his people, which is the very opposite of what Fr. Alia has been doing since assumption of office.

Conclusion

It is hereby, concluded that, even though the Federal Government has not done enough to quench the raging attacks of the Fulani on locals in Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Alia’s lacklustre attitude to the genocide going on in his State, is most shocking and questionable. He was elected and he took an oath to protect his people. Anything short of this, is a clear case of abdication of duty. Fr. Alia should better sit up, to stop the massive blood flow in his State.

Daniel Popoola

Insecurity and President Tinubu’s Lackadaisical Approach to Benue Killings

Emmanuel Onwubiko

“The greatest source of power available to a leader, is the trust that derives from faithfully serving followers”

– James O’Toole, Professor of Leadership Studies, University of Southern California

“Now it is required that those who have been given a trust must prove faithful”

– 1 CORINTHIANS 4:2

“Leadership is character in motion”

– Les T. Csorba

A profoundly resourceful author of an informative and educative book on leadership, said a very important thing about how contemporary Americans look at the government and view their political leaders essentially.

From his evaluation of a country that is rated as the most advanced democracy in the world, it would seem that the philosophical and logically well-rounded generalisation that no human being is perfect, was proven.

But, beyond that, what we Nigerians living through some of the most incompetent, corrupt, inept and ineffective political governance system would decode from the Central proposition of this book about the American politicians, is that if Americans have this unsalutary opinion about the ethical inadequacies of the political leaders of a country looked upon as a model of where institutions are working without interference, it goes without doubt that the Nigerian situation is abysmally incomparable.

This Nigeria, is a place whereby the current President was accused of compromising both the electoral commission and security agencies to rig himself into the office of President of Nigeria in 2023, as to the dysfunctionality in the Constitution, he was sworn into office even before the dispute about the integrity of his candidacy and the manipulated process were resolved. This is when the rain started to beat us as a nation, because if someone with integrity deficit becomes a leader then the question of legitimacy is as good as an experiment in futility. But, let’s continue analysing the book about Americans.

The author who would be identified at the end of the citations from his book, stated as follows: “It is true, when we begin to view the various social and cultural ills surrounding us, that we invariably comment on the deficiencies of certain leaders-politicians in government, journalists on television and in print, fathers in families, the clergy in churches, and corporate executives in business”.

Surveys have questioned Americans about their perceptions of the “governing elite” regarding their patriotism, intentions, commitment to values, character, religion, and whether they were to be considered threatening or sympathetic: The result is a distrust and cynicism that are at the highest levels in our nation’s history.

In America, it is deep-seated, and directed primarily at leaders. Perhaps, at no other time in our history has leadership been in such great demand, both in terms of the quantity of leaders, as well as its quality. (Source: TRUST The one thing makes or breaks a leader by Les T. Csorba).

Nigeria

Going through Csorba’s postulations aforementioned, and looking at how the general climate of fear enveloping Nigeria and Nigerians due to the crass and institutional failures of Nigerian political leaders beginning from the President who lawfully controls the Military and Police architectures, down to the Governors of the 36 States, including the political leadership of the Federal Capital Territory, we can conclude that political corruption has made Nigeria a Failed State.

Even if we decide not to use the general situation in the country devastated by insecurity and terrorism, and delve exclusively to the attacks by armed Fulani insurgents in only Benue and Plateau States, we can conclude that President Tinubu and the Governors have lost the trust of the people of Nigeria, for the reason that the Constitution in Section 14(2)(b), clearly extrapolates that the security and welfare of lives and property of the citizens, are the primary duties of government. And, also, if we also reason that Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution states that Sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from where government derives the legitimacy to exercise authority, we can justify our conclusion that President Tinubu and the Governors, irrespective of their political affiliations, have failed and subsequently, lost the legitimacy to exercise authority.

If we were in advanced democracies, there would have been very loud calls for resignation of the President who primarily has the responsibility to control and command the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the constitutionally clothed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But, we are in our Nigeria, whereby majority of the citizens are not ready to defend democracy and fight for their rights no matter the threats from the Government, especially the President who controls the Armed Forces.

Amnesty International has raised the alarm over what it described as the Nigerian Government’s failure to protect citizens from relentless attacks by armed groups and bandits, revealing that at least 10,217 people have been killed and 672 villages sacked in the past two years.

In a news report released on Wednesday, the human rights organisation said Benue State recorded the highest number of deaths with 6,896 people killed, followed by Plateau State with 2,630 deaths. Other heavily affected States include Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

“A new investigation shows that, in the two years since the current Government has been in power, at least 10,217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Benue Massacre

“Benue State accounts for the highest death toll of 6,896, followed by Plateau State, where 2,630 people were killed.

“Since 29 May, 2023, hundreds of people have been killed in rural areas where, our research since 2020 shows, a total absence of governance has given gunmen and criminal groups a free hand to commit atrocities.

“Our investigation verified the killing of over 294 people in Katsina State, and documented the abduction of 306 people, mostly women and girls, between May 2023 and May 2025”, the report partly read.

Zamfara State

In Zamfara, AI said no fewer than 529 villages are under the control of bandits.

“In Zamfara State, attacks have occurred daily, with multiple attacks sometimes taking place in a single day. In the last two years, over 273 people have been killed and 467 people abducted. Since the beginning of the bloody security crisis, bandits have sacked 481 villages across, while 529 villages are under the control of bandits, across 13 local governments of Zamfara State”, it stated.

Plateau State

“In Plateau State, armed herders carried out 38 attacks. Bandits have sacked at least 43 villages, in four local government areas. Between 27 March and 2 April, 2025”, the report added.

The Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, lamented that insecurity has been on the rise since the President took over.

He said, “Today marks exactly two years since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, with a promise to enhance security. Instead, things have only gotten worse.

“The authorities continue to fail to protect the rights to life, physical integrity, liberty and the security of tens of thousands of people across the country.”

The organisation, however, warned of looming humanitarian crises as a result of the rising insecurity.

“The majority, if not all of those affected by these attacks, are farmers, whose displacement means they can no longer cultivate their farms. This is causing a looming humanitarian crisis.

“The majority of those displaced in Plateau and Katsina States, told Amnesty International that they had to resort to begging to survive daily life. At Dangulbi District of Zamfara State, farmers have to watch their harvest of sweet potatoes rot because bandits have prevented them from transporting them to the nearest market”, the report added.

This author, Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, endorses the report of Amnesty International aforementioned as factually accurate and reliable.

I can only then add that, it is only in a country like ours with the generality of the populace concerned only about chasing for their daily bread and nothing else, that a President like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the allegedly corrupt and ineffective Governors are sitting pretty tight in their offices even when the people who voted for them are facing imminent extinction, particularly from primarily Fulani insurgents and Islamic terrorists.

In Nigeria, Government both at the centre and the federating units fraternise with terrorists and Fulani herders who have mostly become terrorists, insurgents and mass killers of farmers in their communities. Take for instance, the Nigeria Army pampers terrorists, they are re-baptised as repentant terrorists and have armed these bloodied mass killers to lead the Army in their attacks of other terrorists who are killing Nigerians and have seized control of over 3 local government areas in Borno State. This undermining of the Constitution by pampering terrorists is replicated in other States, especially in the North West such as Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna state.

Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Sokoto State Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman (Rtd), had reiterated the State Government’s commitment to the so-called lasting peace and security, expressing readiness to explore non-violent solutions to the lingering insecurity challenges in the region. And, of course, what this statement is going to say in the next paragraph, is that the Sokoto State Governor is about to romance and pamper terrorists through the unlawful peaceful settlement with terrorists who have blood of Sokoto citizens in their hands.

It bears repeating to state that, by this above flowery semantics, the Governor of Sokoto State has started romancing terrorists in a country with unambiguous laws spelling out penalties for blood thirty terrorists.

This Nigeria Army, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara evil models of going to bed with terrorists, apparently against the clear provisions of the law, is the reason most experts both locally and internationally have asserted that Nigeria as it were is a failed State.

Usman, the man who spoke for the Sokoto Governor, while speaking with newsmen, declared the Government’s so-called openness to dialogue with repentant bandits, who are ‘genuinely’ willing to lay down arms and embrace peace. Just imagine a government and a Governor who, holding the Constitution on one hand, and his religious holy book on the other, swore an oath to abide by the provisions of the Constitution but this same person has decided to pamper mass killers and terrorists. How wouldn’t the public trust vanish into thin air, about the Nigerian political architecture?

In his attempt at justification of the illegality, the Sokoto State Governor went into overdrive by committing several genres of fallacy by stating as follows: “We wholeheartedly welcome any development that promotes peace and security in our region.

“It’s important to recognise that, historically, many conflicts have ended not solely through force, but through dialogue.

“In Sokoto, we’re open to engaging in negotiations with bandits who are genuinely willing to surrender and embrace peace.”

In Katsina State, the Governor has established special schools for terrorists, even when there is a law against mass murders. This pampering of terrorists by Tinubu and almost all the Governors of the federating units, has led to the loss of trust of the people in their so-called political leaders. I propose that the citizens should wake up, and demand accountability from the President and the so-called Governor.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, Founder, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA); former National Commissioner, National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria

Herdsmen Menace in Nigeria: Presidential Visit to Benue Cannot Stop the Killings

Sylvester Udemezue

On or about 15 June, 2025, gunmen believed to be herder-militias killed over 150 persons including villagers in Yelwata, Guma LGA, burning bodies in a marketplace where families had been sleeping for safety. Survivors like farmer, Fidelis Adidi, lost five relatives in one night.

President Tinubu announced a visit to Benue scheduled for 18 June, 2025. As Benue Governor, Mr Alia, confused, overwhelmed and traumatised, is busy beautifying Benue, declaring public holiday and ordering massive-crowd turnout to mark the Presidential visit, I asked myself, “Is the President coming to Benue on a condolence visit, or for a picnic on a battlefield?” Yet, many a discerning Nigerian ask what difference the motorcade will make, while the soil is still warm with blood.

Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution provides: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Yet, from January to mid-June 2025, more than 600 Benue indigenes and residents have already been killed in similar raids since January 2025. Five further hard questions:

(1) Will one handshake in Makurdi melt the killers’ resolve?

(2) Can a TV address succeed where armoured patrols and curfews failed?

(3) Will Benue protesters still be arrested for demanding safety once the Presidential convoy departs?

(4) Why hasn’t the promised State Police Bill left Committee?

(5) Exactly what will the President’s visit change on the ground?

Four Recommendations for the Nation to Start Now, Towards an End to the Protracted Herdsmen Menace in Nigeria:

1. Give The Fulanis and Herdsmen their Own Safe Zones: Carve out two new special States (one in the North-East, one in the North-West) with irrigated ranch clusters, vet clinics and schools, etc. This will remove the daily land contest in the crop-rich Middle Belt, and let security forces guard a clearly defined perimeter. A similar thing is seen in Ethiopia’s Afar & Somali Regional States host purpose-built pastoral settlements that now serve about 4.5 million people.

2. Ban Open Grazing Everywhere: Make Benue’s 2017 law a national rule: “No individual shall engage in open nomadic livestock herding… Offenders face five years in jail or a ₦1 million fine.” This will stop farm destruction, allows satellite tracking of cattle trucks, and ends the anonymity roaming herds enjoy. Most ECOWAS neighbours, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire included, already require ranching or trucking of cattle across State lines.

3. Build an Enforcement Machine that Works: Create Mobile Livestock Guards funded 60% by the Federation and 40% by the States. Tag every animal with a digital ear-tag linked to its owner’s BVN; impound untagged cattle. Launch rapid-response courts that sit weekly inside IDP camps, for on-the-spot justice. This is important because, laws without teeth feed impunity; swift penalties create quick deterrence. An analogy is seen in Kenya’s multi-agency North Rift Taskforce cut cattle rustling by 62% in 18 months.

4. Establish State Police immediately to empower the States with an enforcement arm: Push the constitutional amendment on State and Local-Government Police through both Chambers within 30 days, then have the 36 Houses of Assembly vote up-or-down within 60 days. This will give communities officers who speak the language and know every footpath, ending the current “stranger in uniform” problem. Federal nations from the USA to India, maintain tiered policing without disintegration.

Until Nigeria implements herder safe zones, a national grazing ban, real-time enforcement, and State-level policing, condolence visits such as the one embarked upon by Mr President to Benue on 19 June, 2025, risk becoming other grim rituals. The choice before us is stark: (1) act on these four suggested solutions, or (2) keep counting coffins by the hundreds. Nigerians must choose. The choice we make, either makes or mars us.

Post Scriptum: Facts to Take Note Of

1.In my opinion, what is being referred to as Farmers-Herdsmen Crisis is in reality a Full-Scale Aggression by Herdsmen: ‘To “live and work” must be seen to mean “to be law-abiding, and be not a bully nor a terror unto your host State”. The constitutional right of all Nigerians to live and work in any part of the country, does not permit anyone to go on another’s land without that other’s permission. Look at the scenario below, for a clearer illustration of the point I try to make: ‘Okon, from Rivers State, is a farmer, producing yam, cassava, coco yam, etc, on his own (Okon’s) ancestral land. Ade, an indigene of Ogun State, is a livestock farmer (a herdsman) rearing cattle. Now, Ade takes his cows and travels to Rivers State; goes on Okon’s land, and (without Okon’s knowledge or consent) begins to graze his cattle on Okon’s ancestral land, and in the process, destroying Okon’s farms, crops, and lands. In reaction, Okon, frustrated after several warnings and pleadings, takes a stick or whatever and hits a cow. Then, Ade gathers/mobilises fellow killer herdsmen and they attack Okon’s house and village, in the night, killing Okon’s kith and kin, destroying houses, properties and human lives. Then, the press/newspapers and governments tell us there was/is a farmer-herdsman clash’. The above scenario shows pure injustice against Okon and his people, and against Okon’s village and villagers. It is not a mere clash, neither is it a two-fighting scenario. It is pure terrorism. The herdsmen ought to be immediately cautioned to either acquire land legitimately for cattle-grazing in their host States, or to take their cows and go back to their own land. Until we adopt this approach to the so-called “farmers-herders crises”, these problems might never end. Nigerians are tired of being killed as chicken and common animals by people who come on their lands illegally”. *Read More:* “Farmers-Herdsmen Crises: Understanding the Confines of Freedom of Movement & Residency in the Light of Extant Law on Ownership & Control of Lands, Forests in Nigeria” by Sylvester Udemezue, published 14 February, 2021.

2. The Solution to the Herdsmen Menace Must be Comprehensive, Pragmatic and All-Inclusive. For a broader perspective on the ongoing debate, please see:

(1) “An Open Letter of National Emergency: A Call for the Creation of Special States for Fulani Herdsmen” by Sylvester Udemezue, published 02 June, 2025.

(2) “(Part 2) Proposing Peace, Not Privilege: A Coordinated Reply to Critics of the Proposed Special States for Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria” by Sylvester Udemezue; 18 June, 2025.

(3). “Part 3 – Why Nigeria Needs to Create Special States for Fulani Herdsmen: Doing Things Differently to Achieve Different, Better Results” by Sylvester Udemezue, published 09 June, 2025.

Sylvester Udemezue, Proctor, The Reality Ministry of Truth, Law and Justice (TRM)