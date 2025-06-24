Super Falcons Hold Portugal in Lisbon

Nigeria’s Super Falcons battled hosts Portugal to a barren draw in a 2024 WAFCON warm-up friendly in Lisbon on Monday evening.

The nine-time African champions however failed to raise their games to the quality that thrilled the football world at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia last year.

Although they were fortunate not to be beaten by the hosts, Super Falcons suffered a huge turnover as they lost possession cheaply, relied more on the individual brilliance of captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and quick counters to keep up with Portugal.

Right from the first half, Nnadozie kept Nigeria in the game with a couple of saves.

The former Paris FC safe hands continued her heroics after the break, making successives saves in the 52nd and 54th minutes after Portugal pushed for an opening goal.

Interestingly, against the run of play Nigeria saw an audacious effort come off the crossbar in the 79th minute with the Portugal goalkeeper completely beaten.

The team under the watch of coach Justine Madugu remain unbeaten in their buildup to the WAFCON after they beat Cameroon 2-0 at home in another test game.

Next week Sunday, the Super Falcons will tackle the Black Queens of Ghana in a final WAFCON warm-up in Morocco before their opening game against Tunisia on July 6 in Casablanca.

Super Falcons Starting XI:Nnadozie – Usani (Plumptre 60), Oladipo, Ohale, Demehin – Ucheibe, Echegini (Ayinde 60), Babajide (Onumonu 60), Ordega (Sikiratu Isah 88), Payne – Ajibade (Captain)