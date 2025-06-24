Rainstorm Destroys Schools, Staff Quarters in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has said a devastating rainstorm has damaged some schools, as well as staff quarters, across the Funtua zone of the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Zainab Musa-Musawa, disclosed this in a statement by Malam Sani Danjuma, the ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), on Tuesday in Katsina.

Musa-Musawa disclosed that the storm caused significant damages to infrastructure and staff quarters, across multiple educational institutions in the affected area.

“The ministry extends its heartfelt sympathy to the schools, staff and their families impacted by this calamity.

”We pray for divine intervention to alleviate the sufferings of those affected and assure them of the ministry’s support during this challenging time,” the commissioner said.

She urged the management of the affected schools to ensure that all ongoing school activities continued, while emphasising the importance of maintaining student attendance and academic continuity.

According to her, the ministry is assessing the extent of damages and will provide further updates on measures to address the situation. (NAN)