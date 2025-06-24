Nigeria, EquatorialGuinea Ink Deal on Gas Project  Execution Roadmap

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

In a significant milestone for regional cooperation, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have signed a joint communiqué outlining the roadmap for the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline (GOGGP) Project Treaty.

The communique was signed by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development, Antonio Oburu Ondo, at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Both ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the full implementation of the GOGGP Treaty, a significant regional project for economic growth, energy security, and industrial development, a statement by Ekpo’s spokesman, Louis Ibah, said.

The parties agreed to establish a Joint Steering Committee and Sub-Committee on Gas Supply, with membership drawn from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The other side comprised the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development of Equatorial Guinea (SONAGAS) and the Project developer, Gas Invest Limited /Amitee Global with the mandate to source gas supply as well as incorporation of holding and pipeline companies for the project.

The Roadmap included the finalisation of the International Project Agreement (IPA), ratification and deposit of the project institutional documents with the United Nations, inauguration of inter-institutional committees, and establishment of sub-committees as provided under the Treaty.

Ekpo said the GOGGP Treaty representee a shared economic vision and a bond of trust between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, stressing the importance of implementing the Treaty with legality, mutual respect, and transparency and ensuring compliance with constitutional processes.

The treaty, he noted, is not just a political commitment but a national obligation to the people and future generations.

On behalf of Nigeria, Ekpo reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the project’s success and readiness to collaborate with Equatorial Guinea to meet all necessary legal and procedural requirements.

Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development, Ondo, welcomed the progress made on the GOGGP project during the Abuja meeting, noting that the project would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Ondo urged the joint committee overseeing the project’s implementation to work diligently, transparently, and with utmost integrity to meet the set deadlines.