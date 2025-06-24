NEITI Seeks Debt Justice, Equitable Climate Financing 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has set the agenda for the forthcoming international conference on financing for development in Spain, urging delegates to canvass for debt justice and equitable financing.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, stated this in Abuja at the National Dialogue on Financing for Development in Nigeria organised by ActionAid Nigeria, a statement by the Deputy Director, Communication and Stakeholders Management, Chris Ochonu, stressed.

Orji emphasised the need for delegates to be guided by well-defined national interests and speak with a unified voice, noting that the current global economic order is rapidly evolving.

He urged the delegates to canvass for: Redefinition of development financing rules; champion debt justice and fiscal sovereignty; advance equitable climate financing; support reform of international financial institutions and promotion of EITI’s global resource mobilisation agenda.

He appealed to the delegates to: “Advocate for a more just global tax regime that curbs illicit financial flows, closes loopholes exploited by multinational corporations, and protects the tax base of developing resource-rich countries”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria. Dr. Andrew Mamedu stated that the upcoming Conference in Seville Spain presents a vital opportunity to advocate for reforms that center on domestic resource mobilization, financial accountability and inclusive economic growth.

Represented by the Governance Manager, ActionAid Nigeria, Mr. Celestine Odo, he stated that the world must push for practical, people-oriented solutions grounded in justice, equity and the living realities of Nigerians.