NCAA Launches Inaugural Sports Competition 

Kasim Sumainain Abuja 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched its inaugural sports competition, the “DGCA Sport Week,” a week-long event featuring staff from across the country. 

The competition, scheduled to begin yesterday, will feature football, badminton, chess, handball, and tennis, among other sports.

Director of Corporate Services, NCAA, Dr. Becky Aghadinazu, speaking in Abuja over the weekend, announced that the event aims to promote staff wellness and unity, stating: “Our Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, promised to introduce a sports week, and we are making it happen.”

The Chairman of the NCAA Sports Club, Sowunmi Abdul-Rasak, assured staff  that adequate preparations have been made for a successful event. 

He emphasised the importance of a balanced workforce, citing the Federal Public Service Games, a national sporting body for government workers.

The Director of Public Relations and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, also highlighted the DGCA’s commitment to staff welfare, including enhanced health insurance packages. “Healthy, productive regulators will make for a better industry,” he said.

The event will hold at the Nigeria Air Force Base, with medals awarded to winners in various categories.

