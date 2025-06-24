NBA-SBL Conference to Discuss Future of Business Law in an Intelligence Age

The future of doing business and law in the Intelligence age and the challenges that comes with it, will be the focal point at this year’s Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) 19th Annual Business Law Conference in Lagos from July 2 to 4, 2024, with a bold theme: “The Future of Business Law in an Intelligence Age”. The event will bring together Lawyers, business leaders, and policymakers to explore how technology is transforming the legal profession.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, NBA-SBL Chairperson Ozofu Latunde Ogiemudia, said the Conference is about preparing Nigeria’s legal sector for a new world driven by artificial intelligence, automation, and digital systems. “This is more than a conversation. It’s a call to reimagine the legal profession in a time of intelligent technology”, she said.

Ogiemudia explained that intelligence systems like AI and machine learning are not just futuristic concepts, they are already shaping how companies operate and how legal issues arise. “Our laws and practices must catch up with how fast businesses are changing”, she noted. “We cannot afford to lag behind.”

Now seen as the leading business law event in Nigeria, the Conference will feature top experts and practical sessions across fields such as data protection, cross-border transactions, and AI’s impact on contracts and negotiations. According to Ogiemudia, “Lawyers must go beyond local relevance. Clients now compare us to global standards.”

This year’s event will include five plenary panels, breakout sessions, masterclasses, and structured mentoring. One of the highlights will be a keynote address by His Highness the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Mohamed Sanusi II. Ogiemudia said the Conference “will set a new bar for legal innovation in Nigeria.”

Solape Peters, Chair of the 2024 Conference Planning Committee, added that Lawyers must be more than observers of tech trends; they must lead the way in shaping Nigeria’s legal response. “We are positioning ourselves not just to adapt, but to influence the legal architecture that supports business growth,” she said.

She emphasised that the legal profession has a direct impact on every part of the economy. “Whether you’re advising in agriculture, tech, oil and gas, or finance, your legal advice shapes outcomes for businesses and communities”, she explained. “We must think beyond borders and act with a global mindset.”

Mrs Yeside Asolo, who chairs the Conference content team, said the agenda reflects urgent issues facing the legal profession. Sessions will explore cybersecurity, digital trade, AI in legal automation, and how Nigerian law can align with international standards. “These aren’t abstract ideas”, she said. “They affect how businesses run, and how ordinary Nigerians live.”

As the countdown begins, the NBA-SBL is calling on stakeholders to attend. “This is not just a legal event,” said Ogiemudia. “It’s a moment for Nigeria, to rethink how law supports progress in a digital economy.”