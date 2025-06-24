NBA Lagos Law Week Champions Ethics and Innovation: “Let’s Be Lawyers Again”

The 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch Law Conference kicked off at the Muson Centre, with a passionate call for the legal profession to return to its ethical roots. The theme, “Reimagining the Practice of Law: Ethics, Innovation and the Future of Legal Services”, sparked critical conversations around justice, professionalism, and the role of technology in law.

NBA Lagos Branch Chairman, Olabisi Makanjuola, in his welcoming address posed bold questions to the audience: “Do we use the law as a tool of oppression, or to uplift the downtrodden? Are we willing to damn any scruple for a fee, or do we stand as conscientious defenders of justice?” He shared the Branch’s key achievements under her leadership, including becoming the first NBA Branch to attain NDPR audit compliance. “We didn’t want to be premier only in name, but in action”, he said. “We have blazed a trail, others can follow.”

Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, SAN, in his remarks, underscored the role of ethics in preserving public trust. “The legal profession is only as strong as its integrity”, he declared. “Ethics is not just a code – it is our moral compass.” He cited the digitisation of case management and the Lagos Criminal Information System, as examples of how innovation can reinforce justice. “We must embrace technology, but never at the expense of fairness and due process.”

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, in his goodwill remarks reflected on the profession’s direction. “It is easy to lose sight of who we are”, he said. “Yes, we must evolve. But, innovation must walk hand in hand with conscience.” He urged Lawyers to internalise the Rules of Professional Conduct, not as obligations, but as pledges to excellence. “Let’s lead with courage. Let’s evolve with purpose. Let’s be Lawyers again.”

Keynote Speaker, Richard Atkinson, KC, President of the Law Society of England & Wales, issued a caution on technology. “Artificial Intelligence must remain a tool, not a substitute for professional discretion”, he said. “The Lawyer’s judgement, rooted in human values, is irreplaceable.”

Justice Atinuke Ipaye, representing the Chief Judge of Lagos, did not mince words about the profession’s challenges. “The chambers of law, were once sanctuaries of wisdom”, she said. “Now, we see delay tactics, disregard for court orders, and a worrying decline in public trust.” She added, “We must reclaim our dignity. A 21st-century Lawyer must be versatile, principled, and not swayed by clients’ pockets.”

ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, called for legal education reform, stating, “Anti-corruption must be taught from the ground up. We need to catch them young.” Meanwhile, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, urged self-regulation: “If we don’t police ourselves, who will? Misconduct should come with consequences – only then will you see people behave.”

One of the most moving moments of the event, was the presentation of the Ethical Icon Award to Mrs Hairat Balogun, Life Bencher and former Attorney-General of Lagos State. All Lawyers in attendance stood to recite the NBA Lagos Branch Ethical Oath, pledging to uphold dignity, integrity, and service. The weeklong event also featured masterclasses, regulatory clinics, and policy dialogues focused on rebuilding trust and redefining excellence in the legal profession.