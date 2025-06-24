Itsekiri Leaders, Stakeholders Unite, Back Tinubu, Oborevwori for Second Term

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Leaders and stakeholders of Itsekiri ethnic nationality Tuesday shelved their ethnic differences to unite behind the second term ambitions of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Itsekiri leaders and stakeholders, who met under the All Progressives Congress (APC), endorsed President Tinubu and Delta State Governor Oborevwori for a second term in office come 2027.

The leaders and stakeholders, who met for the first time since the defection of Governor Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC, in Warri, Delta State, threw their weight behind the president and Governor Oborevwori’s political moves for reelection.

They expressed satisfaction with the performance of both President Tinubu and Oborevwori, acknowledging their developmental strides and commitment to the progress of the country.

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Eyeritomi, said that the Itsekiri nation has taken a bold decision to join the APC to work towards Nigeria’s progress and development.

The leaders and stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, pledging their support for their second term bids.

Hon. Daniel Mayone Mayuku, who moved the motion for the support to both President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, assured the audience that the Itsekiris would deliver votes for both leaders in 2027, while Hon. Oritsetimeyi Orugboh seconded the motion.

An APC chieftain, Chief Ayiri Emami, who addressed journalists after a closed door meeting of the leaders and stakeholders of Itsekiri nation, described the gathering of Itsekiri political elite as a “thing of joy” after an 11-year divide.

“It’s a thing of joy that everybody has moved into APC… We are all coming back as a family,” he said.

Emami expressed happiness that the group was united in their support for President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

He said that they have decided to put away their individual differences to unite behind President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori’s second term in office.

“It was a thing of joy to witness the gathering of Itsekiri political elite gather again in one place after about eleven years of divided party’s affiliations.

“It is a thing of joy because for the past eleven years some people we saw today have not had the opportunity to see eye to eye to discuss issues as it affects our ethnic nationality but it is a thing of joy that everybody has moved into APC.

“I was once part of them before I left to follow my amiable master, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but today we are all together. Today, we succeeded in moving a vote of confidence on Mr. President for 2027 and equally we did the same for the governor of Delta State,” he added.

Emami stressed that the meeting marked a new era of unity among the Itsekiri people, stating: “Itsekiri is coming back stronger and stronger every day.

“We are all coming back as a family. That shows that the next election we are going to be one to ensure that we give all our adequate support to our president and our governor,” he added.