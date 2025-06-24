GROWING CASES OF MALNUTRITION

The Nutrition Initiative should do it right

Five months after the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed that 36 per cent of pregnant women in Adamawa State suffer from anaemia, the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has also raised serious concerns over the alarming surge of malnutrition cases in Bauchi State. The state, according to the outgoing MSF Head of Mission, Adam Ngari, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in malnutrition, with their facilities already operating beyond capacity. As dire as that situation may be, the challenge of malnutrition is not limited to these two Northeast states. It is a national problem.

To address what the federal government has described as “the malnutrition crisis threatening lives and development across Nigeria,” Vice President Kashim Shettima last week inaugurated a new initiative that requires immediate, coordinated action across all 774 local government areas. While the ‘Nutrition 774 Initiative’ is not necessarily a bad idea, not many Nigerians are optimistic that setting up another committee in the guise of a ‘Strategic Board’ is a solution to the problem at hand. Unless the government takes concrete steps to address hunger and malnutrition, especially in children and pregnant women, the poor indices on maternal and child mortality can only get worse.

Indeed, most recent reports indicate that one out of every three Nigerian children under the age of five is suffering from chronic malnutrition. This implies a marked increase in susceptibility to infections and contributes to child mortality. Invariably, pregnant women who are not adequately nourished eventually give birth to babies with low weight thus putting their survival at risk. Today, Nigeria remains home to the highest number of stunted children in Africa and ranks third globally—with more than 10 millions of such children. Nigeria is also one of the six countries that account for half of all child deaths worldwide, with one million children under five years dying annually. To break it down, every hour, 100 children under five years die of malnutrition in Nigeria.

Available statistics reveal that malnutrition is a major underlying factor for child mortality in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the malaise has not received the kind of high-profile campaign and investment necessary to address it effectively—in comparison with other causes of child mortality. If concerted and deliberate action is not taken, more Nigerian children will be physically and mentally affected by malnutrition, in a country so blessed with arable land and natural resources. As we have reiterated several times, the cost of disregarding childhood malnutrition in human and economic terms cannot be quantified.

Addressing the causes of malnutrition that have continued to deprive over half of the children (and mothers) of a healthy and productive life span is important. But there are also homegrown solutions. Earlier in the year, the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) handed over to the federal government the manual to produce supplementary food powder in a bid to tackle the challenge. The manual outlines the preparation and use of a nutritious supplementary food powder, known as Tom Brown. Rich in protein, it is made from locally available ingredients, simple to prepare at home and provides parents with an affordable and effective way to treat malnutrition in children under five.

Meanwhile, hunger is both a cause and consequence of malnutrition, as people on low income tend to have worse diets, while people who lack adequate nutrition struggle harder to extricate themselves from poverty. Therefore, political commitment is necessary to ensure advocacy on the adverse implications of malnutrition, and how to avoid its devastating consequences. Such a commitment is best demonstrated by a tangible increase in resource allocation and coordinated mechanisms for implementing activities for up-scaling nutrition in the public sphere.

We hope the ‘Nutrition 774 Initiative’ board will succeed in tackling the challenge.