Ex-NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer, Ex-Warri Refinery MD in EFCC’s Custody

•They’re answering for alleged $7.2bn fraud

Alex Enumahin Abuja

A former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Umar Ajiya Isa, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), over alleged fraud.

A source at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, disclosed that he was arrested in connection with alleged $7.2billion fraud concerning the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt Refineries. 

Also in the custody of the EFCC is the former Managing Director of Warri Refinery, JimohOlasunkanmi.

The source added that Ajiya, who was in charge of release of funds for the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the three refineries as well as all the key officials involved in the maintenance and other officials involved in other key NNPC Projects were being investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, diversion of funds and kickbacks from contractors. 

Other officials involved were MD, Warri Refinery, TundeBakare; former MD, Port Harcourt Refinery, Ahmed AdamuDikko; and former MD, Port Harcourt Refinery, Ibrahim Monday Onoja.

