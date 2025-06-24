Dangers Of Marine Debris Tops Agenda At SCAN 2025 Summit

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) is set to hold its 2025 summit on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos.

This year’s theme, “Marine Debris: The Danger Ahead,” highlights the urgent need to address the crisis of marine debris and its burgeoning threat to the maritime industry, marine ecosystems, and coastal communities.

The summit will gather industry leaders, environmental experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the sector to explore the multifaceted challenges posed by marine debris.

With studies indicating that millions of tons of plastic waste enter our oceans annually, the implications for marine life, human health, and economic stability are dire. This summit aims to facilitate dialogue, share knowledge, and build collaborative strategies to combat marine pollution effectively.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, H.E Adegboyega Oyetola CON is the special guest of honour, while the President, National Association of Master Mariners, Capt. Tajudeen Alao is the guest speaker.

Other guests of honour expected to grace the event are; Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Pius Akutah and the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, among others.

President SCAN, Moses Ebosele, said as an association dedicated to promoting sustainable practices within Nigeria’s maritime sector, SCAN is committed to raising awareness about the challenges posed by marine debris.

He said: “The growing prevalence of marine debris is not just an environmental issue; it is a socioeconomic threat that can undermine the very foundations of our maritime industry and coastal communities. Through this summit, we seek to unite all stakeholders in addressing this challenge head-on.”