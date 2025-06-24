Can CD Mirandés Win Promotion or it Will Be Real Oviedo?

The Estadio Carlos Tartiere is set to play host to the return leg of the LALIGA HYPERMOTION promotion playoff final between Real Oviedo and CD Mirandés. The two sides will lock horns again on Saturday, just a few days after Los Rojillos’1-0 victory over the Asturians at a packed Estadio Municipal de Anduva.

Iker Benito teed up Alberto Reina, who opened the scoring just three minutes into the first half. Yet, the man who stole the limelight in the first leg was CD Mirandés goalkeeper Raúl Fernández, who denied Santiago Colombatto from the spot to clinch an important clean sheet ahead of the upcoming second leg.

With that victory, CD Mirandés became the first team to keep a clean sheet in the playoffs this season. They also extended their unbeaten streak to nine games, having won seven of those duels. Alessio Lisci’s side have faced Real Oviedo three times this season, with CD Mirandés winning twice.

However, their first encounter of the 2024/25 campaign ended in a 4-1 home victory for the Asturian team. In fact, Real Oviedo haven’t lost any of their last eight home games against CD Mirandés, who have suffered five losses in that stretch.

A draw would be enough for the visitors to secure their first ever promotion to Spanish football’s top flight, but both Fernández and Lisci are aware that their task on Sunday will be anything but easy.

“The 1-0 [result of the first leg] seems to be good, but a tie against this team, and at their ground, is going to be almost 50 percent because of what they generate in their stadium,” Fernández noted. “But this team has shown courage and strength. We have to go out there with a strong spirit, knowing that it will be tough.”

For his part, Lisci echoed his player’s remarks, stressing that CD Mirandés will aim for the victory at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. “The advantage exists, but we have to try to win because they can score a goal at any time,” he noted.

Having missed the opportunity to escape with a draw from the first leg, Real Oviedo will now look to turn the tie around on home soil. It could be argued that history is on their side taking into account what has happened in the playoff finals since the current promotion playoff format was established in 2010/11. The hosts have won the first leg of a playoff final five times, with their opponents completing a comeback to secure the last promotion spot on four occasions.

Real Oviedo themselves fell victims last season, when they reached the playoff deciders against RCD Espanyol. Alemão got his name on the scoresheet to help the Asturians grab a 1-0 home win in the first leg, but Javi Puado netted a brace in Catalonia, with Los Periquitos securing promotion. “In Cornellà we took refuge in the result [of the first leg],” Real Oviedo legend Santi Cazorla said ahead of Saturday’s clash. “We were inexperienced and wanted to keep the result against a great team. We have to learn from this and have a little more personality. I also believe that the team has improved in that sense and is better prepared.”

Eyes set on the prize, the Asturians will look to return to the LALIGA EA SPORTS for the first time since the 2000/01 campaign. CD Mirandés’ may have ended Real Oviedo’s 12-game undefeated run under Veljko Paunović, but Los Carbayones are confident that this time it’s their turn to make history by ending their 24-year absence from the top flight.

“[The 1-0 loss] is a narrow result and it will be turned around at the Tartiere,” Real Oviedo captain Dani Calvo stressed. “We have to pull ourselves together as a group. It’s an absolute final, it’s only a one-goal difference and we’re going to go out and die for it. We have resources and we are a better team than them. [The fans] are incredible and they’re not going to give up. We are going to go up to the first division for them. They deserve it after many years of suffering like dogs.”