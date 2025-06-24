Al Hilal Return for Osimhen with Irresistible €160m Wage Offer

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After five earlier attempts, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal have tabled before Victor Osimhen an irresistible offer of €160 Million over the next three years salary deal.

The deal translates to €40million a year over the next three years with additional option for an additional year.

If the Super Eagles striker accepts this staggering wage offer, it will make him one of the highest paid football stars in the world.

Al Hilal officials, according to Napoli sources in Italy, are determined to lure the Nigerian away from other potential suitors that may be willing to match his release clause of €75million but may not be willing to throw such humongous cash at Osimhen as wages over the next four years.

Top Italian news outlet, Corriere dello sport, reported yesterday that this latest offer which dwarfed all the other previous ones is expected to put an end to the pursuit by Juventus and Galatasaray for the 26-year-old Nigerian.

“A crazy proposal which will make him one of the higest paid players in the world,” the Italian sports newspaper reported.

“And above all, a concrete way out for Napoli, who thus hope to cash in on the €75 Million termination clause valid for abroad, key for reorganising their attack.”

This present offer from the Saudi Arabian side is also expected to throw Osimhen’s management team into serious debate over wether to accept the offer or not.

Osimhen’s refusal to accept the initial offers to join Al Hilal was premised on his desire to remain in Europe to play the more competitive UEFA Champions League.

However, Galatasaray, the Turkish Super Lig giants where Osimhen spent his loan spell this past season are also not giving up hopes of meeting Napoli’s requests for them to have him permanently.

The Istanbul club was reported to be chasing the option of selling their training ground in other to raise large capital for the recruitment of Osimhen and other top players that may give the club the opportunity to compete fairly.