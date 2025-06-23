Zulum Gets NUJ Media Friendly Gov Award

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has awarded Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum with its prestigious media friendly award.

The event was held on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 70th anniversary of the union.

Zulum had won multiple awards in the past owing to his outstanding achievements and style of leadership. Some of the earlier awards were the NUJ Good Governance Award, 2024; NUJ Most Promising First Term Governor in 2019; Forbes Magazine African Leadership Award, 2024, among others.

In his remark shortly after receiving the award, Governor Zulum, represented by his acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Mallumbe, expressed gratitude to the union for the recognition bestowed on him as the “Media-Friendly Governor.”

He said: “This award is not just an accolade for me personally, but a testament to the thriving partnership between Borno State Government and the media. It underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where a free, vibrant and responsible press can flourish.”

He remarked that the NUJ, for decades has stood as a bulwark for truth, a voice for the voiceless, and a critical pillar of our democracy, performing their core function of informing, educating and holding leadership accountable, which has in a no small measure shaped the nation’s narrative and guide its progress.

“In Borno State, we have witnessed firsthand the invaluable role journalists play, often at great personal risk, in bringing to light the challenges we face and celebrate our resilience,” he stressed.

Zulum described the media as an ‘indispensable ally’, emphasizing that their objective reportage helps to communicate his administration’s effort, address misconceptions, and gather vital feedback from the populace. We believe that a well-informed citizenry is essential for good governance and sustainable development.

“On this significant anniversary, I reaffirmed my commitment to supporting the media in Borno State and beyond. I congratulate the NUJ on 70 years of impactful service to Nigeria. May your noble profession continue to thrive, and may you continue to be a beacon of truth and integrity,” the governor added.

The governor also used the opportunity to urge the NUJ and media professionals to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially in the areas of automation of routine tasks, personalisation and audience engagement, efficiency and speed, and be wary of misinformation, disinformation and ethical concerns.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, who represented President Bola Tinubu pledged to continue to uphold the principles of freedom of speech and the media.

“I want to reassure you, that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to uphold and advance policies that promote media freedom and to partner with NUJ to changing media landscape in the country,” he promised.

The acting Chief of Staff was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Internal Security, Alhaji Aminu Chamalwa.

The NUJ at 70 anniversary award was graced by many distinguished personalities including deputy governors of Kano, Bauchi, Oyo and Ondo states, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, Heads of federal media establishments, past presidents of the Union, veteran journalists and media professionals across the country.