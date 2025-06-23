Wike, Kana Praise Mbakwe for Launching Nigeria’s First Outpatient Infusion, Arthritis Center 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Abubakar Kana, weekend praised US-trained physician Dr. Helen Mbakwe for launching Nigeria’s first outpatient infusion and arthritis management center in Abuja.

The facility marks a significant milestone in the country’s medical landscape, particularly in addressing chronic pain and autoimmune diseases.

The FCT Minister commended Dr. Mbakwe for her innovative approach to healthcare.

Represented by Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, he noted: “There is no documented review on the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in Abuja or northern Nigeria and therefore highlighted the need for such a center.”

On his part, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Dr. Abubakar Kana, described the center as a timely intervention in reversing medical brain drain.

His words: “Helen has given us an ‘anti-Japa’ story, investing in our healthcare system and challenging other medical professionals.”

Speaking earlier, Dr. Mbakwe emphasised the transformative power of infusion therapy, stating, “It’s not just treatment, it’s a lifeline.”

According to her, “The Frontline Infusion and Arthritis Outpatient Infusion Medical Facility offers cutting-edge infusion therapies, non-surgical treatments, and personalised management plans for arthritis and other chronic conditions.

Dr. Mbakwe dedicated the milestone to her family, patients, and faith, saying, “This center is a testament to what’s possible when compassion meets innovation.

“The facility is poised to become a regional hub for arthritis and infusion therapy in West Africa,” she opined.

The center also introduces Nigeria’s first outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) program for antibiotic-resistant infections, utilizing advanced multi-dosing devices for precise delivery of intravenous antibiotics.