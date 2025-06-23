UNILAG VC Rallies Alumni to Drive Global Excellence, Infrastructure Growth

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, weekend, called on the alumni and stakeholders of the institution to intensify their support as it pushes towards global relevance and long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the stakeholders/partners/alumni engagement held at the Jelili Omotola Hall, Ogunsola explained that the alumni are not just the legacy of the institution, but the key to its future.

“We are not just asking for donations, we are inviting you to invest in something larger than all of us; the continued excellence and impact of the university that helped shape who we are,” she said. “Alumni are the lifeblood of any great university.”

The VC stressed that the alumni association remains central to forging new industry relationships, attracting strategic investments and nurturing innovation.

She cited the university’s collaborations with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on braking systems and student-led renewable energy projects as examples of research with real-world impact. “We must ensure UNILAG is positioned to proffer solutions,” she said, urging other alumni to support these ventures.

Ogunsola outlined a series of major infrastructural developments and contributions made possible through alumni and stakeholder support over the years, including; Sir Kenssington Adebutu Research Centre at the College of Medicine, Rehabilitation of J.F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium by the Lagos State government, and AI Unipod Laboratories through UNDP collaboration, among others.

She also announced upcoming projects including a state-of-the-art School of Postgraduate Studies building, three high-rise staff accomodation blocks and a new student hostel largely driven by donations from Chief Tunde Fanimokun.

The VC appealed to the alumni to consider their roles not only as past beneficiaries but as co-architects of the university’s future. “Whether through mentorship, philanthropy, strategic partnerships, or simply advocating for our mission, your involvement can shape what comes next. Together we thrive, forever we strive,” Ogunsola stressed.

The Chairman, Advancement Management Board, Chief Bayo Ojo, stated that UNILAG is aiming to significantly improve its standing through intensified efforts in funding, partnerships and institutional development.

“For every generation, there’s a defining moment. This is ours,” Ojo said. “If we get education right, we secure the future, not just for the university, but for society.”

The event, jointly organised by the Advancement Board, the University Governing Council, management, and the Alumni Association, brought together key stakeholders, alumni and partners.

It served as a strategic platform to review UNILAG’s achievements, confront ongoing challenges, and lay out plans for future advancement.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), commended the alumni for their continued support and urged them to remain active partners in advancing the institution’s future.

He emphasised that the burden of funding education cannot rest on government alone. “We intend to change the face of the university,” he said, calling on the alumni to contribute generously to the university’s development.

He also appealed for deeper commitment, saying: “Through your donations, this institution can soar to greater heights. We will make you proud. Let us continue to build a university we can all be proud of.”

The National President of the alumni worldwide, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, expressed concern that only few people have the spirit to donate and encouraged members to support their Alma Mata which has played a significant role in shaping and positioning them for success on the global stage.

He highlighted several projects currently in the pipeline and drew a comparison to Harvard University, which has approximately $51.1 billion in endowments.

“No government can solely fund education,” he said.