Tinubu Condemns Borno Suicide Attack, Plateau Travellers’ Killing, Kano Explosion 

*Describes attacks as cowardly, unacceptable,

*Orders security to get rid of criminals

*Wants those responsible for Plateau dastardly act brought to book by police, other agencies

*Says freedom of movement not negotiable

*Slain travelers buried amid tears

*Northern govs decry killings

*Obi to President: You’ve no reason not to visit Yelewata

*Troops of army 22 armoured brigade arrests 8 suspected kidnappers, rescue two victims

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Bola Tinubu has condemned weekend’s suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State as well as the lynching of 12 wedding guests travelling from Zaria in Kaduna State to Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, alsosympathised with the families of those killed or injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano.

Expressing anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, Tinubu mourned those who lost their lives, describing the attack as cowardly.

He urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents, who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

The president condoled with the government and people of Borno State over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency to support survivors.

The explosion at a scrap metal factory affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.

The president stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and tasked relevant government institutions with investigating the incident.

Also, yesterday, Tinubu condemned the killing of travellers in Plateau State, urging security forces to ensure the arrest and punishment of the culprits.

Reacting to the news of the murder of 12 wedding guests, including the father and brother of the groom, the president, in another release by Onanuga, described the action as unacceptable and barbaric.

The victims, many of them injured, were travelling from Zaria, in Kaduna State, to Jos, in Plateau State.

Tinubu directed the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to work with other security and intelligence agencies to ensure those responsible for the attack were held accountable.

The president called for calm, promising not to allow the dastardly act to go unpunished.

“The Government of Plateau State must take decisive action in handling these vicious cycles of violence. The state government must work with security agents to get to the root of this recent incident and use it as a deterrent against future occurrences.

“Freedom of movement by all citizens is non-negotiable. We will not tolerate any attempt by anyone or group of people to curtail that fundamental freedom through acts of extreme violence and fear,” he said.

Tinubu, however, commiserated with the victims’ families and the people and government of Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, the eight victims of Friday night mob attack in Mangun District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State, have been laid to rest at the Hayi Muslim Cemetery in Mangu amid tears.

The deceased, including women and children, were part of the 31 travellers who were on their from Zaria in Kaduna State to Qua’an Pan in Plateau State for a wedding ceremony.

They reportedly lost their way and stopped to ask for directions when they were mobbed.

The burial took place amidst tight security. Religious leaders said the victims’ families consented to the burial in Plateau to avoid tension in their home communities.

Before the funeral prayers, Sheikh Suleiman Haruna, who led the rites, urged residents to accept the incident as the will of Allah and refrain from seeking revenge.

He praised security agencies and local leaders for responding quickly to the crisis.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic mob action and promised to bring perpetrators to justice.

Mutfwang, who visited the survivors in the hospital and the scene of the incident, expressed profound grief and described the mob action as totally condemnable and avoidable.

Meanwhile, Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) has condemned that attack and sympathised with Kaduna State government and the families of the victims.

In a statement by its secretary, Danjuma Auta, PIDAN said, “This is so painful knowing full well what human lives mean to the Plateau man and also the freedom of movement as enshrined in our constitution.

“The act is completely condemnable and does not represent the nature and character of the Plateau man.”

Northern Govs Condemn Killing, Demand Swift Action

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has joined the nation in condemning the gruesome killing of innocent travellers from Kaduna State in Plateau State.

According to a press release issued by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as a barbaric and cowardly act that had no place in a civilised society.

“I am deeply saddened by this horrific and inhumane attack. Such mindless violence against innocent citizens is unacceptable and must be met with swift and decisive justice,” the governor said.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly to the bereaved families affected by the attack, even as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for comfort to their families in this difficult time.

Yahaya commended authorities in Plateau State and security agencies for their quick response, particularly the arrest of suspects linked to the incident.

He called for a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution of all involved to ensure that justice was served.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice without delay. This is not just about accountability; it is about restoring faith in the rule of law and protecting the rights of every Nigerian citizen,” he added.

The NSGF Chairman also appealed to residents of Plateau, Kaduna, and neighbouring states to remain calm and law-abiding, urging against any form of reprisal.

“Let us not allow the actions of a few to divide our communities or ignite further violence. I urge everyone to exercise restraint and patience as authorities work to ensure justice is served,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors’ Forum to collaborate on strengthening security, promoting peaceful coexistence, and addressing the root causes of conflict and insecurity across the region.

“The safety and security of our people remains our top priority. We will continue to work together as Northern Governors to strengthen community relations, improve intelligence sharing, and ensure such tragedies never happen again,” he remarked.

Obi to Tinubu: You’ve No Reason Not to Visit Yelewata Despite Flood and Bad Road

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu had no reason not to visit Yelawata, Benue State, where over 200 persons were massacred in their sleep by suspected killer Fulani herdsmen.

Tinubu was in Makurdi, the state capital, last Wednesday but could not visit the scene of the attack because of the flood and the bad road.

But Obi reminded the president that one of the consistent principles of leadership is the willingness to make ultimate sacrifices and take risks.

“A true leader does not make excuses or complain; he shows up, sacrifices, and provides solutions, especially in difficult times,” he said in a statement on his X platform.

The former Anambra State governor stated that while he did not advocate for the president to expose himself to monumental risks, “I cannot accept the excuse that bad roads prevented him from reaching Yelewata in Benue State, especially after he had already made it to the state.

“This visit happened days after the massacre, with enough time to plan appropriately,” he said, wondering whose responsibility it was to fix the roads if not the state and federal governments.

According to him, “If the commander-in-chief cannot reach a part of his own country due to bad roads, what hope is there for the ordinary Nigerian who plies those same routes every day?

“Leadership is not about comfort; it is about sacrifice. It is about standing with your people, especially in moments of pain and tragedy. You cannot abandon your citizens in their hour of need. You don’t offer excuses when action is required,” he added.

He stated that even if Nigerians accepted that the roads were truly impassable, “as presidential aides and staff managed to navigate them, what happened to the use of helicopters?

“Are we saying a nation that boasts of a presidential air fleet could not airlift the President to Yelewata to condole with grieving citizens?”

Obi said the people of Benue did not need protocol or explanations but empathy.

“They needed presence. The roads may be bad, but what is worse is the institutional neglect that brought us to this point. A new Nigeria cannot—and will not—be built on excuses. It will be built on the sacrifices, courage, and responsibility of true leaders.

Troops Arrest Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims

Troops of the Army 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, weekend, arrested eight suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Latandaji Village in Patigi local government council of Kwara State.

During the operation, the troops also rescued two persons that had been waiting for ransom collection by the suspected kidnappers before the troops invaded their hideouts in the Latandaji Village.

A statement in Ilorin by 22 Army Armoured Brigade, signed by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Lt. Stephen Nwankwo, stated that, the operation was in continuation of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure public safety.

“Troops of 22 Armoured Brigade are deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi, have successfully conducted a coordinated raid on a suspected kidnappers’ enclave.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops launched a tactical operation on Saturday, 21 June 2025, targeting a hideout on the outskirts of Latandaji Village, Patigi Local Government Area.

“During the engagement, troops encountered mild resistance but swiftly subdued the criminals with superior firepower.

“The operation led to the rescue of two kidnap victims, identified as Mr. Amos Moses and Mr. Philip Michael, and arrested of eight suspected kidnappers.

“However, one individual, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed, sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and has been evacuated to Bachita Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of two motorcycles and two expended cartridge shells, believed to be used by the suspects.

“All arrested individuals are currently in military custody for preliminary investigation and will be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.”