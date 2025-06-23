Super Falcons for Portugal Friendly Today

Nigeria’s Super Falcons, aiming for a 10th continental gong at the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco next month, will take on the senior women national team of Portugal in a friendly match in Lisbon today.

The Falcons’ contingent flew out of the Federal Capital, Abuja to Casablanca yesterday morning aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight, and then travelled to Lisbon.

After appearing at the Portuguese and Moroccan embassies during the week as part of the procedure for visa processing, the nine-time African champions trained at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday evening, and at the Turf Arena on Friday and Saturday, in preparation for Monday’s encounter.

Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi, experienced defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and forward Francisca Ordega were among those that worked out under the guidance of Head Coach Justine Madugu and his assistants.

US-based defender Michelle Alozie, Saudi Arabia-based Ashleigh Plumptre, captain Rasheedat Ajibade and fellow midfielders Halimatu Ayinde, Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne, as well as forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Rinsola Babajide and Chinwendu Ihezuo will team up with the team at the training camp in the Portuguese capital.

Monday’s encounter will take place at the Estádio José Gomes in the Amadora precinct of Lisbon, and will commence at 7pm Portugal time (same time as in Nigeria).

Ghana’s Black Queens are also in the Falcons’ radar, as both teams are set to clash in another friendly match in Morocco on Sunday, 29th June, days before the kick-off of the continental finals.

The Falcons tackle Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria in group B of the competition, with the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca as venue.

SUPER FALCONS FOR 13TH WAFCON FINALS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (just finished contract with Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (just finished contract with Atletico Madrid, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosenburg, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Chioma Okafor (University of Connecticut, USA)