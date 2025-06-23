Somotex Commissions Climate-Friendly Air Conditioner Production Line 

In a major stride toward sustainable industrial development, Somotex Nigeria Limited has officially commissioned a new production line for environmentally friendly air conditioners at its factory located in Lagos. The new line, it said, is designed to manufacture air conditioners using R-32 refrigerant, a cutting-edge, ozone- and climate-friendly alternative that supports national climate and energy efficiency goals.

“As you already know, Nigeria has been a party to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer, since 1988 when the country signed the treaty. The protocol stands as a beacon of global environmental cooperation, aimed at protecting the ozone layer by phasing out ozone-depleting substances (ODS). My ministry, as the Designated National Authority for the implementation of the protocol has continued to ensure that Nigeria fulfil its binding commitments under the Protocol, through the completion of activities that have led to the reduction in the consumption of Ozone Depleting Substances in the relevant sectors,” he said.

The Industrial Development Officer at UNIDO, Dr. Yunrui Zhou, stated: “This project represents a significant milestone under Nigeria’s HPMP Stage III, implemented with support from UNIDO. Through this initiative, Somotex has successfully converted its production line from HCFC-22 to R-32, effectively eliminating over 51 metric tonnes of HCFC-22 annually from its manufacturing processes.”

The Managing Director of Somotex, Mr. Anil Mohinani, added: “This commissioning is part of Mohinani Group’s broader vision to become a leader in sustainability. From this climate-friendly air conditioner line to our ongoing R-PET recycling initiative, we are committed to driving environmental progress through industrial innovation and long-term investment.”