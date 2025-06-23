Skiibii Celebrates 600m Streams

Iyke Bede

Popular Nigerian artist Abbey Elias, professionally known as Skiibii, has crossed a significant milestone of 600 million cumulative streams across major digital music platforms. The achievement marks a moment of recognition for both his artistry and the long-standing partnership with Dapper Music and Entertainment.

The Lagos-based record label commemorated the feat with a plaque presentation attended by key executives, including the CEO of Dapper Music, Akinwunmi ‘Dapper’ Damilola, and the Executive Vice President of the digital arm of the label, Dvpper Digital, Alugo ‘Lugzy’ Ademola. Also present were close collaborators, friends and stakeholders in the music industry.

Skiibii, known for hit records such as ‘Baddest Boy’ featuring Davido, and ‘Trenches’, has remained a consistent force in the afrobeats and street-pop space since joining the Dapper Music roster in 2019. He describes his music as reflective, vibrant and rooted in personal experience, and it continues to resonate across diverse audiences both locally and internationally.

Highlighting the strategy behind the artist’s journey, Ademola stated:

“As executive vice president at Dvpper Digital, I’ve seen firsthand how vision and intentionality have driven Skiibii’s journey. This milestone isn’t just a celebration of hits; it’s the result of structure, strategy, and an artist who knows exactly who he is. It’s a win for the ecosystem we’re building.”

Similarly, Damilola highlighted the importance of artist longevity:

“Milestones like this don’t just measure success, they reflect endurance. Since 2019, Skiibii has shown what it means to evolve, stay relevant, and connect. This moment isn’t hype, this is what long-term looks like.”

Skiibii’s trajectory, marked by viral successes and steady chart presence, reflects a broader vision anchored by Dapper Music’s emphasis on artist development, creative autonomy and business strategy. The 600 million stream milestone further confirms the relevance of this approach in an increasingly competitive global music landscape.

With new music on the horizon and his fan base growing stronger, Skiibii is on track to retain his position as a leading figure in Nigerian pop culture.