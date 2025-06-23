Senate Ignites Historic Debate on 60 Bills to Overhaul Nigeria’s Constitution at Zonal Hearings

– State police, LG autonomy, diaspora voting, women representation top agenda

– Independent candidacy, political party/traditional institution reforms, state creation on horizon

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In what may become the most transformative review of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution since the return to civil rule in 1999, the senate has unveiled 60 bills on an expansive reform agenda aimed at restructuring governance, deepening democracy, and addressing long-standing national agitations.

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, chaired by Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, is set to hold simultaneous two-day Zonal Public Hearings across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones on July 4th and 5th, 2025.

The hearings, according to a statement yesterday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Office of the Deputy Senate President, Ismail Mudashir, will engage citizens and stakeholders on the over 60 proposed amendments, 40 of which are meant to create 40 states

The bills, ranging from the establishment of state police and local government autonomy to diaspora voting and electoral reforms, are aimed at reshaping the polity.

State Police Back on Front Burner Amid Rising Insecurity

At the forefront of the national conversation is the push for state police – an issue re-energized by Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

The bill seeks to decentralize policing by empowering states to manage internal security through constitutionally recognized state security outfits and coordinated State Security Councils.

Security experts and state governments have backed the measure as a timely solution to the limitations of the current centralized policing model.

Local Govt Autonomy: A Bid to Restore Grassroots Democracy

Equally central to the reform package is a proposal to grant full autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The bill aims to establish local councils as the constitutionally guaranteed third tier of government, with secured tenure, democratic governance, and financial independence.

A complementary proposal recommends the creation of a National Local Government Electoral Commission (NALGEC), to end decades of politically manipulated local elections currently managed by state electoral commissions.



Diaspora Voting, Independent Candidacy to Expand Democratic Space

A bill tagged SB 255 proposes enfranchising Nigerians in the diaspora – an estimated 15 million citizens – by enabling them to vote in future elections.

This landmark move could significantly broaden Nigeria’s democratic footprint globally.

Another pivotal bill seeks to amend the constitution to allow for independent candidacy at all electoral levels, from local councils to the presidency, in a move designed to reduce political party monopoly and increase electoral competition.

Inclusive Governance and Women’s Representation

In a major step toward gender parity, the committee will also consider a bill to reserve additional legislative seats for women in both the national and state assemblies.

This proposal is part of broader efforts to institutionalize inclusive governance and close the gender gap in politics.

Judicial Reform and Timely Justice Delivery

Over 20 bills focus on reforming the judiciary, including proposals for fixed timelines for delivering judgments, increased appellate court capacity, and financial autonomy for federal and state courts.

Crucially, a bill also seeks to eliminate executive influence in judicial appointments and allow judges elevated to higher courts to complete pending judgments in their former roles.

Power Devolution and Fiscal Federalism

In a decisive shift toward true federalism, several bills propose the devolution of key powers, such as labour and shipping, from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative List – giving states increased legislative and administrative powers.

State Creation and Regional Identity

Over 40 memoranda for new states, including Ijebu, Katagum, Adada, Atlantic City, and Anim, among others, are under consideration.

The proposals reflect persistent demands for regional representation and development equity, especially among historically marginalized areas.

Describing the exercise as a “national conversation,” Senator Barau, in the statement, emphasized the importance of broad-based public engagement in determining the future of the nation.

“This process is not just a legal exercise – it is a national dialogue. We are opening the doors of reform to every Nigerian, from civil society to community leaders, from the professional class to everyday citizens,” he said.

The Clerk of the Committee, Dr. Innocent Mebiri, has urged interested stakeholders to access the full list of bills and contact designated zonal clerks for participation at the hearings.

As Nigeria marks 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, the 2025 Constitution Review stands poised to shape a new national consensus, one that could redefine governance, security, and citizenship for generations to come.