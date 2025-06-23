Sandy Onor’s Pursuit of Political Relevance Revisited

Linus Obogo

In recent times, a handful of political enthusiasts and loyalists have taken to the social media space, attempting to revive the fading memories of the once-formidable “Caterpillar” brand—an identity that suffered a decisive political defeat in the 2023 governorship election at the hands of Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu’s popular mandate.

A few days ago, a video began circulating online, capturing a visibly agitated individual expressing views that bordered more on incitement than informed discourse. Initially, it seemed like another familiar episode of fringe actors seeking attention, but it soon emerged that the individual was part of a coordinated group presenting itself as the ‘PDP Support Group’—a platform now used to echo criticisms of the current administration under the guise of advocacy.

Their press engagement had the makings of a carefully choreographed attempt to reclaim public sympathy, yet it fell short of substance. That this group would choose Senator Sandy Onor—still clearly reeling from his electoral loss in 2023—as their rallying figure raises legitimate questions about their grasp of present realities and political optics.

Rather than reflect, recalibrate and contribute meaningfully to the democratic process, Senator Onor has, unfortunately, aligned himself with divisive rhetoric and unfounded allegations. His post-election trajectory has focused less on constructive engagement and more on discrediting the visible progress being made under Governor Otu’s leadership. It’s a troubling posture that appears driven more by political regret than by public interest.

The statement released by the group—purporting to speak for the PDP—read more like a politically charged broadside than a well-reasoned critique. Their assertions on economic performance and governance reflect selective analysis and overlook the broader national challenges confronting all subnational governments. That they would seek to frame ongoing reforms as failure is more a reflection of their intent than of any grounded assessment.

One must wonder: is this truly a call to service, or simply an attempt to stay relevant by targeting a government steadily gaining public confidence? It appears more like the latter. Using the governor’s rising popularity as a platform to reintroduce familiar political voices does not constitute a rescue mission—it reflects a strategic bid for attention in an increasingly discerning political climate.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s administration has, in less than two years, recorded significant strides across key sectors—from infrastructure and tourism to healthcare and investment. His calm, deliberate style of leadership has restored confidence in government and given Cross Riverians a renewed sense of belonging. That these achievements are downplayed by detractors is unfortunate but not unexpected.

The people of Cross River are not yearning for nostalgia. They are forward-looking and increasingly aligned with a leadership that prioritizes service, stability, and tangible results. The attempt to portray a return to the past as progress is not only misleading—it underestimates the political maturity of the electorate.

Ultimately, this latest critique from the PDP Support Group and its allies may amount to little more than political theatre. Cross River has already made its choice—and under Governor Otu’s stewardship, that choice continues to yield dividends. While others may resort to rhetoric, the state is focused on results—and in that commitment, it remains unshaken.

* Mr. Obogo is Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Media and Publicity