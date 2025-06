REA Partners FCMB to Launch N100bn Financing Facility to Accelerate Electricity Access

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a landmark move to bolster electricity access for millions of Nigerians, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have entered into a strategic collaboration to provide a N100 billion loan facility targeted at accelerating private sector-led deployment of renewable energy solutions across the country.

The agreement supports the implementation of the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) initiative. It will enable the deployment of decentralised renewable energy projects aimed at delivering reliable power to approximately 2,000,000 households in unserved and underserved areas across the country.

The signing of these agreements between REA and FCMB signifies the commencement of private sector investment in the Rural Electrification Agency’s renewable energy space, which was catalysed by the $750 million DARES World Bank funding.

The approval of DARES funding by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its commencement, and the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Power will undoubtedly lead to increased private sector funding, accelerating the intended impact of supplying electricity to 17.5 million Nigerians in unserved and underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and CEO of REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration. He stated, “This partnership signifies a significant milestone in addressing one of the biggest challenges in decentralised renewable energy deployment—access to finance. Through this facility, developers will have better access to funding that will enable them to scale and meet electrification targets, thus improving the quality of life in rural and peri-urban communities.”

Managing Director and CEO of FCMB, Yemisi Edun, stated,” Our partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency represents a pivotal step in our commitment to powering inclusive growth and economic resilience across Nigeria. Access to reliable energy is a catalyst for enterprise, education, and improved livelihoods, making it a critical development goal. Through this collaboration, we are combining financial innovation with infrastructure delivery to ensure underserved communities are not left behind. Together, we are building pathways for people to thrive by unlocking the power of energy to transform homes, businesses, and entire communities.”