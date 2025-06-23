  • Sunday, 22nd June, 2025

Plan International Champions Girls’ Rights, Gender Equity

Nume Ekeghe

As momentum builds towards the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 4.0, Plan International Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to placing girls’ rights, gender equity, and inclusive education at the heart of the continent’s development agenda.

The non-governmental organisation, which returns this year as a theme partner, in a statement announced it will focus on system strengthening, strategic partnerships, and policy influence as part of its mission to protect, empower, and elevate adolescent girls particularly in fragile and crisis-prone settings.

Country Director, Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie, said: “The development conversation is incomplete if girls are still being left behind. ASIS is a space where that reality cannot be ignored. We are here to keep the focus on meaningful change for every girl navigating risk, uncertainty and unequal systems.” 

Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, OlapejuIbekwe, lauded the organisation’s leadership at the summit. “Plan International Nigeria plays a critical role in keeping the summit equitable and inclusive,” she said.

“Plan International Nigeria does more than represent girls. It defends their place at the centre of every policy conversation. Their presence raises the standard. It reminds every stakeholder that any solution that excludes girls is incomplete by design,” Ibekwe added.

