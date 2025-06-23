PDP Support Group Rallies Onoh to Lead Charge Against APC Misrule in C’ River

In a bold and strategic move to reclaim the political direction of Cross River State, a group, the PDP Support Group, has called on Senator Sandy Onoh and other notable chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a change in the political leadership in the state.

It urged the party to rise to the occasion and lead the charge in dismantling what it described as the “incompetent and anti-people” governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the coalition, which comprises various grassroots mobilisation arms of the PDP, including the Presidential Support Group, Community Development Clusters, and Youth Fronts, unequivocally declared its readiness to wrest power from the APC in 2027.

The group emphasised the urgent need for a united and coordinated front by PDP leaders to rescue the state from further socio-economic and developmental decay under the current administration.

Speaking at the press conference, the spokesperson of the group, Mike Ekanem, said that the group is particularly disheartened at Governor Bassey Otu, whose recent actions have drawn public outrage.

He condemned, in strong terms, the disruption of a scheduled Federal Government-backed Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) project inauguration in Calabar, the state capital.

Ekanem said that such tendencies clearly expose the APC government in the state as lacking in strategic vision, maturity in governance and commitment to progress.

“Cross River has become a shadow of itself under APC misrule, the people are groaning, infrastructure is decaying, federal interventions are being resisted for political reasons and legislative representation is nothing short of a disaster,” he further said.

The group also frowned on the economic performance of the state under Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, noting that Cross Rivers State’s abysmal 34th ranking out of 36 states in Value Added Tax (VAT) remittances for Q1 2025 underscores the Otu’s administration’s economic shortcomings.

The group said Cross River generated a paltry N2.86 billion in VAT, compared to much smaller states like Ekiti, Ondo and 20 others and attributing it to failure to stimulate economic activity, attract investments, or create a conducive environment for businesses.

It decried the failure of the state under Governor Otu to capitalize on its tourism and agricultural potential like previous administrations that leveraged on assets like the Obudu Cattle Ranch and utilization of the Calabar Carnival to stimulate the economy of the state.

The coalition further frowned on the governor’s lack of performance across critical sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

According to the group, no tangible democratic gains have reached the people of Cross River since Governor Otu took office, with many communities experiencing worsening hardship and government neglect.

It, however, expressed its resolve to ensure the total removal of APC influence in Cross River’s political landscape, targeting every seat the party currently holds in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Our mission is clear – to restore competence, responsibility, and people-centred leadership at all levels. We are not just targeting the governorship; every APC lawmaker from Cross River is on notice,” the spokesperson added.

As part of its broader strategy, the group has called on Senator Sandy Onoh, known for his bold stance and proven capacity, to assume a central role in the liberation movement.

“We believe Senator Sandy Onoh has what it takes to galvanize stakeholders and lead the battle to reclaim Cross River for the people. This is not a personal ambition; it is a generational duty,” the group emphasized.

The PDP Support Group concluded by urging other prominent party stakeholders, including former governors, National Assembly members and youth leaders, to close ranks and prioritise the collective goal of ending APC misgovernance in the state.

“This is a rescue mission. The time to act is now. Cross River deserves better.”