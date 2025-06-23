Oil Theft: Navy Vows to Sustain War against Economic Sabotage

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy has vowed to sustain war against pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, made the vow at the weekend when he led officers and ratings of the base in the Nigerian Navy’s Second Quarter Route March around the Rumuolumeni axis of Rivers State.

The commander reiterated the navy’s commitment to sustaining the war against crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

He charged the personnel and ratings to remain dedicated to their duties in serving the nation.

According to him, “We are very committed and well prepared to dominate our waterways in Rivers State and equally deny criminal elements freedom to operate.

“We have been doing that and we are going to sustain it and ensure that we maintain our presence in our waterways and equally on lands too.

“I therefore charge the personnel to remain dedicated to their duties and serve this nation with their heart and mind.”

It was observed that the 10 kilometre route march which kicked off from the naval base in Rumuolumeni, saw personnel and ratings, alongside other sister security agencies marched to and fro the entire stretch of Akar road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing journalists, Commodore Aniaku said the exercise was aimed at sharpening the physical and mental fitness of the personnel and ratings to efficiently discharge their constitutional mandate.

Aniaku, who stated that the exercise was in line with the vision and mission of the Chief of Naval Staff in improving the capabilities of personnel, stated that it would further improve the combat readiness of personnel in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He said: “In line with the Nigerian Navy forecast of events, today was programmed for a second quarter route march for all Nigerian Navy units and Commands and in line with the vision and mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Admiralty Medal.

“The essence of this route march is for us to exercise our body and remain healthy to discharge our constitutional mandate.

“Today’s route march was a 10 kilometre match from here to Aker junction and back. The overall implication of the exercise is for us to be physically and mentally fit to discharge our duty effectively at all times.”