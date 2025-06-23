  • Monday, 23rd June, 2025

NSSF National Table Tennis Championships Serves off in Lagos 

The maiden edition of the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) National Table Tennis Championships is set to begin today, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

This two-day tournament is part of NSSF’s ongoing efforts to provide students across Nigeria with a platform to showcase their talents, to identify and nurture future stars for international competitions.

According to Secretary General of the NSSF,  Dr. Oba Funsho Usman, the championship is designed to expose young players to competitive match experience within the country as a foundation for international grooming.

“We are fully aware of Nigeria’s rich pool of sporting talent. At NSSF, our goal is to create a level playing field for students nationwide to showcase their abilities. This tournament is not just about competition—it’s about giving every student a chance to be seen, supported, and developed into future stars,” said Dr. Usman.

He further emphasized that the event aligns with the federation’s broader mission of preparing students for elite-level competition beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“We’ve invited teams from across the country, and we’re confident this will provide a valuable platform for athletes to test themselves against their peers.” 

