NSITF Pledges to Promote Workplace Safety Culture in Nigeria 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has pledged to do everything needed to promote safety culture within the country, especially in the workplace.

Managing Director of the Fund, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, made the pledge when the President of the Institute of Safety Professionals in Nigeria, ISPON, Dr. Udezi Stephen, paid a courtesy visit to the NSITF Corporate Headquarters in Abuja,

A statement signed by NSITF Deputy General Manager Corporate Affairs, Alex Mede, quoted the MD as saying that Fund and ISPON shared a mutual vision in the promotion of safety culture within Nigeria, particularly in the workplaces, and called for continued collaborations with ISPON.

He expressed delight at the opportunity to share ideas with the Institute and charged ISPON to mobilise its members to register in the Employee’s Compensation Scheme of the NSITF and help promote it further.

Faleye thanked the ISPON Board for the award which he accepted “on behalf of NSITF” and promised to wear the title “with the utmost responsibility.”

He added the award was in recognition of the efforts of the collective staff of the Fund.

According to him, “It is important that we continue to collaborate, and continue to look for ways to deepen our collaboration further.

“We believe it’s very critical that we also undertake a sort of symbiotic relationship that allows ISPON to promote ECS within its network.

“So, we really look forward to ISPON encouraging its members and affiliated organisations to not only subscribe, but to actively promote Employee Compensation Scheme across board.”

The President of ISPON, Dr. Stephen, echoed the need to extend the collaboration between the two organisms in the area of training and certification of staff on Safety and in walk-through audit.

He praised Faleye for his exemplary leadership since he became the Managing Director of the NSITF.

The ISPON team used opportunity to confer on Faleye, the Safety Ambassador Award of the Institute.