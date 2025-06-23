NRC Boss Pushes for National Policy to Drive Sustainable Transportation System

Sunday Okobi

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has said the enactment of a holistic national transport policy would help drive sustainable transportation in Nigeria.

He also called for a new strategic national rail transportation and logistics master plan to drive rail transportation development and growth in the country.

Opeifa disclosed this at the 11th yearly Transport Day lecture in Lagos, which had in attendance some captains of industry, the academics and other industry stakeholders.

The NRC boss, in his paper: ‘Sustainable Transportation System in Nigeria: A path to economic prosperity’, explained that though Nigeria is not performing poorly on sustainable mobility indices, the sector could achieve more with a proper framework for sustainable mass transit operations.

He also called, among others, for the establishment of the Ministry of Transportation by all the state governments, a review of the current integrated infrastructure master plan, as well as an integrated strategic transportation master plan that would encompass rail, water, air and road by all the state governments.

Also critical for a sustainable transportation across the country, according to Opeifa, are the establishment of motor vehicle administration (MVAA) a Driver Licencing Administration Agency (DLAA), a functional Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), and a Driver Training Institute by all the state governments.

Opeifa, who drew a nexus between sustainable transportation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), urged all state governments and other stakeholders to continue to prioritize accessibility, affordability, inclusion efficiency and environmental responsibility.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for daring to free scarce resources wasted on fuel subsidy, the harmonisation of the currency exchange rates, and other reforms, all of which in just two years have set the tone for more impact on the transportation sector.

According to him, “The unprecedented investment in rail infrastructure, revitalisation of the national rail transportation, especially the railing with states and freights by rail revolution and supporting states has given grants for rail system infrastructure in just two years of the administration, thereby setting the pace for more impact in the transportation sector.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the convener and Publisher of Transport Day, Frank Kintum, lauded President Tinubu for the compressed natural gas initiative which is setting a new tone for the deployment of newer energy to replace fossil fuel.

He said Nigeria cannot be left behind in the march towards the adoption of cleaner energy, especially electric vehicle for the transportation and mobility.