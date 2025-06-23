  • Monday, 23rd June, 2025

NNL Chairman Hails Gov Oborevwori on Super 8 Hosting 

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

The Chairman  of the Nigerian National League (NNL) Board,  Mr George Aluo, has commended the Delta State  Government  for accepting to host the Super 8 playoff, even as  he confirmed that the Playoff  will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba  between July 5th and 12th.

Speaking after a meeting  with  the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Solomon Oborevwori, Aluo said he was excited that the Delta State Government  agreed to host the Super 8 play off  to cap off an extra  ordinary  season of the second tier of Nigerian  league. 

“I am happy to  confirm and  announce that the Super- 8 play off  will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta State  from 5th to 12th July to determine the eventual champion of the 2024/ 2025 season alongside those to be promoted to the Premier League. 

“We are so grateful to the Governor  of Delta State His Excellency Rt Honourable Sheriff Francis  Oborevwori for accepting to host the play off. He has once again demonstrated  his love for the  Nigerian National  League. We look forward  to a very exciting event as the best 8 teams from the regular season converge on Asaba, Delta State. If the  standard  of the regular  season was so high, then what lies ahead in the Super 8 promises  to be super  fantastic.”

Osun United, Crown FC,  Barau FC, Kunkhalifa FC, Warri Wolves, Doma FC,  Yobe Desert Stars and Wikki Tourists have all qualified for the Super 8 Play off to determine the four teams that will be promoted to the Premier League.

