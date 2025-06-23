NNL Chairman Hails Gov Oborevwori on Super 8 Hosting 

The Chairman of the Nigerian National League (NNL) Board, Mr George Aluo, has commended the Delta State Government for accepting to host the Super 8 playoff, even as he confirmed that the Playoff will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba between July 5th and 12th.

Speaking after a meeting with the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Solomon Oborevwori, Aluo said he was excited that the Delta State Government agreed to host the Super 8 play off to cap off an extra ordinary season of the second tier of Nigerian league.

“I am happy to confirm and announce that the Super- 8 play off will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta State from 5th to 12th July to determine the eventual champion of the 2024/ 2025 season alongside those to be promoted to the Premier League.

“We are so grateful to the Governor of Delta State His Excellency Rt Honourable Sheriff Francis Oborevwori for accepting to host the play off. He has once again demonstrated his love for the Nigerian National League. We look forward to a very exciting event as the best 8 teams from the regular season converge on Asaba, Delta State. If the standard of the regular season was so high, then what lies ahead in the Super 8 promises to be super fantastic.”

Osun United, Crown FC, Barau FC, Kunkhalifa FC, Warri Wolves, Doma FC, Yobe Desert Stars and Wikki Tourists have all qualified for the Super 8 Play off to determine the four teams that will be promoted to the Premier League.