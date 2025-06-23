Nigerian Entrepreneur Secures Westminster City Council’s Endorsement

Emma Okonji

Nigerian entrepreneur, Bukky Asehinde, founder of Bellafricana and CEO of TALES Global, has secured the support of the Westminster City Council towards her programme that showcases African creativity in diaspora.

Asehinde recalls that, for the first time, Westminster City Council is officially supporting a pan-African cultural showcase of this scale.

According to her, “It is a landmark moment for African creative entrepreneurs and the diaspora in the UK. The endorsement sends a clear message: African creativity belongs in the centre of global cultural conversations, and TALES by Bellafricana is leading that narrative.”

With support from both the City of Westminster and New West End Company, TALES 2025 will take over one of London’s most iconic districts, Oxford Street.

The collaboration ensures that TALES is not only seen but fully embraced across some of the UK’s most visible marketing channels through support from New West End Company via Oxford Street’s Instagram and website to a city-wide spotlight on creativity. This reflects the West End’s continued evolution into a vibrant city that champions global creativity and cross-cultural celebration.

“This summer, London’s iconic West End will transform into a vibrant celebration of African excellence as TALES (The African Lifestyle Experience) returns with its most ambitious luxury showcase yet: Reimagine, Rediscover and Re-Source 2025. “Hosted at the luxurious Luxury Promise Corner Showroom, just off Oxford Street, Reimagine 2025 promises ten days of curated experiences, fashion-forward storytelling, and unrivalled cultural flair. With over 70 curated brands, from fashion and beauty to art, music, and home décor. This year’s TALES will spotlight the brightest creative talents from Africa and across the diaspora,” Asehinde said.

On what to expect at TALES 2025, the lead convener, said over 70 Cutting-Edge African Brands would exhibit their creativity. “Discover one-of-a-kind pieces: from bold fashion in traditional textiles like Aso Oke, Adinkra and Bantu, to luxe handmade beauty and bespoke interiors. Every product tells a story of heritage, reinvention, and excellence.,” she said.