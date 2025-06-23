Nigeria Endorses W’Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit, to Boost Economic Growth

West Africa’s industrial transformation is gaining tangible momentum through strategic policy shifts and measurable output gains across Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal. In recent times, Government-based initiatives have continued to lay a foundation for broader regional manufacturing growth, fostering economic development and industrial expansion.

In Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy prioritises locally manufactured goods in all government procurement, aiming to put Nigeria first in all procurement processes. Ghana’s similar directive marks a shift toward local value creation by mandating the use of locally manufactured products in public procurement.

In light of this and to reiterate its commitment to industrialisation, the organisers of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025 is pleased to announce the official endorsement of the event by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, a key indication of the Summit’s agenda to unpack the opportunities created by shifting global trade dynamics and explore how African economies can leverage them for sustainable industrial and trade advancement.

The ministry’s endorsement, according to a statement, reflects Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening trade corridors, accelerating regional economic cooperation, and fostering innovation-driven growth across strategic sectors.

Speaking on the endorsement,the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, noted,“The Ministry formally endorses and consents to collaborate with dmg Nigeria events in the successful organisation of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit and Exhibition 2025. The Ministry commends [dmg Nigeria events’] efforts in promoting industrial, manufacturing and trade development across the West African Region and looks forward to a successful partnership in delivering a high-impact Summit’’

Speaking to the endorsement, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events,Wemimo Oyelana emphasised, “ As we witness Africa’s rising in global manufacturing and trade, the endorsement from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment marks the beginning of the transformation required for real economic development and growth which is a strong validation of the strategic importance of the maiden edition of the West African IMT Summit and Exhibition.”