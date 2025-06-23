Nigeria and the Israel–Iran Conflict: Key Benefits of Strategic Engagement

By Ugo Inyama

Nigeria’s involvement and positioning in the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict may appear distant at first glance, but the ripple effects are far-reaching and strategically significant. As tensions rise in the Middle East, Nigeria finds itself gaining in several subtle but critical ways such as economically and diplomatically, and also in terms of national security. We shall attempt to explore some major benefits Nigeria can draw from its connection to this geopolitical fault line.

First and most immediate is the economic benefit from rising global oil prices. As the Israel–Iran conflict fuels instability across the Middle East, crude oil prices have surged. For an oil-dependent economy like Nigeria’s, this translates into higher export revenues. Recent figures show Nigerian crude blends such as Brass River trading near $93.89 per barrel, about $16 above Nigeria’s 2025 budget benchmark. This price bump provides the government with much-needed fiscal space, helping to stabilize the naira, fund development, and reduce budget deficits.

Another benefit lies in expanding diplomatic and development partnerships. Nigeria’s balanced posture in the conflict supporting Palestinian dignity while also maintaining strong relations with Israel has opened up avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation. Israel’s expertise in technology, agriculture, water systems, and energy efficiency offers Nigeria critical tools for diversifying its economy beyond oil dependency. This is especially important as Nigeria faces food security challenges and a rapidly growing population.

Nigeria’s proximity to the conflict through diplomatic engagement also boosts its capacity for geopolitical risk management. Intelligence cooperation and regional monitoring particularly concerning Iran’s growing influence in parts of West Africa help Nigeria protect its borders and identify early signs of extremist spillovers. With West African states increasingly vulnerable to ideological and militant infiltration, Nigeria’s proactive positioning reduces its own exposure and contributes to subregional stability.

Lastly, the situation forces Nigeria to reassess and refine its internal and external security strategies. In a world increasingly shaped by hybrid warfare, asymmetric threats, and ideological battles, Nigeria’s engagement in complex global issues like the Israel–Iran conflict strengthens its understanding of the interconnectedness of domestic and international security. This awareness is crucial for a country managing its own internal conflicts such as banditry and other prevalent crimes.

In conclusion, while Nigeria is geographically removed from the Middle East, its involvement in or reaction to the Israel–Iran conflict brings tangible benefits. From increased oil revenues and enhanced diplomatic clout to opportunities for technological partnerships and improved national security, Nigeria’s strategic engagement reflects a broader trend: that global conflicts, no matter how distant, increasingly shape local outcomes. By navigating this space thoughtfully, Nigeria positions itself not just as a bystander, but as a beneficiary and, potentially, a peacemaker.

*Ugo Inyama writes from Manchester, UK