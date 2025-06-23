Mike Abdul Captivates Fan Base With Release of FUJI RUSH

Amid expectation and excitement, Fuji Rush, another song from the portfolio of music veteran Mike Abdul was introduced into the Nigerian market on June 20, 2025, promising another gyrating celebration of African gospel music.

Defined by heavy percussions, yet laced with intelligent lyrics, the song reinforces the creative dexterity for which the artiste has become famous in Nigeria’s gospel landscape and the music industry at large.

Fuji Rush is built on strong percussion. It’s intense and rhythmic, but it also has a base. It’s not just about the beat—it’s energetic, layered, and musical, the Ojoro crooner stated.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Abdul said, “It’s Fuji at its core, but with elements of pop and other genres woven in. What’s interesting is how gospel is now pushing the boundaries of Fuji, which traditionally wasn’t seen as gospel-friendly. That shift is exciting. Rap has done it. Afrobeat has done it. Fuji Rush is doing it.”

He added, “This isn’t about keeping gospel music in a corner—it’s about going into the culture, speaking the language of the streets, and flipping the script so they can be saved. That’s the energy Fuji Rush is bringing to the narrative.”

Although Fuji Rush represents a strong salute to Mike Abdul’s Midnight Crew days and the energetic throaty Fuji sounds with exciting modern vibes, the new single is also a departure from what the Igwe, Korede, and Eyan Jesu crooner has done within the Fuji genre. This new Fuji sound lays modern string and horn progressions on what is traditionally percussion-led, thus creating a spinning rendition of African sound.