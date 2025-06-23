Majority Leader of Youth Parliament Calls for Outlawing Under-18 Marriage

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Majority Leader of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Hon. Ridwan Barade, has called for the outlaw and criminalisation of marriage of male or female under the age of 18.

Speaking at a National Roundtable Dialogue with high-level policy makers in commemoration of the Day of the African Child 2025 organised by the African Youth and Adolescent Network on Population and Development (AfriYAN) Nigeria and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Abuja, Barade said: “A child who is not yet done with education, who doesn’t even have the intellect of herself, is already in a house giving birth to children, which is very wrong, and if we don’t change that narrative, then we won’t be able to move forward as a country.”

He added: “The normal age for an adult is 18, so I believe if we can have a rule that you can’t marry before 18, then I believe we’re going to have what we’re looking for,” stressing that “the government should make a rule that no parent should give their child out before 18.”

He noted that if we can be able to penalise people that are doing such things, then we are going to be great country.

He revealed his readiness to work with other members of the Nigerian and other stakeholders to prepare the legal framework for outlawing marriage of minors, people below 18 years.

On her part, the Nigeria National Coordinator of AfriYAN, Adek Bassey, has called for the involvement of more youth in governance, saying: “We should be on the roundtable where decisions are taken.”

She also advocated transparency of programme initiated for youth by government, noting that as at now there are dearth of programmes for youth in the country.

She added that governments in the country should embark on programmes centred around youth and release funds to build youth in the country.

Bassey, while commending UN and its agencies for funding programmes, meant to advance the course of youth in Nigeria, said the youth will be happy when the major funds for them are from Nigerian government.

She said: “So that when we see a call from our own pool of funds from the government, all of us will be excited that this funding, we are funded by the Nigerian government. No, we are always funded by UNFPA, we are always funded by UN Women’s Agency. We want to be funded by our own Nigerian pool fund for young people, you know, let it be that accessible.

“Put your criteria for us to meet, which we are definitely going to meet and we have track records of our work. So that is what we want to see. Every year, annual call from the government, youth apply for this fund and get to do programmes and you have a tracking system to see that this funding is actually being used for this issue.”

Otu: We’ll Harness Hydrographic Science for Maritime Devt, Economic Growth

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bsssey Edet Out, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging hydrographic science to boost maritime development and drive economic growth in the state.

He emphasised the transformative potential of hydrography in regional development especially for coastal states like Cross River. The governor, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, made this declaration during the World Hydrography Day 2025 commemoration in Abuja.

He said: This year’s theme, “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action,” resonates deeply with our commitment to leveraging hydrographic science for sustainable maritime development, security, and economic growth,” He said. “As a coastal state, Cross River recognizes the indispensable value of accurate seabed mapping in unlocking the vast potential of our blue economy.”

Commending the Nigerian Navy and the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA) for their role in the recent Bakassi Deep Sea Port Survey, Otu said: “We are particularly grateful for the recent conduct of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port survey, a landmark initiative that underscores the importance of precise hydrographic data in driving infrastructural development and regional trade. This effort aligns with our vision to position Cross River as a hub for maritime excellence and economic transformation.”

He reiterated Cross River’s readiness to collaborate with federal agencies, private sector players, and international partners to support sustainable marine development, climate resilience, and equitable access to ocean resources.

Earlier at the summit, the Chief Hydrographer of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer, NHA, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, delivered a keynote address, highlighting the growing significance of hydrography in national development, policy-making, and climate resilience.

“Hydrographic data today is central to maritime safety, transportation, and trade. It also influences coastal urban planning, marine biodiversity conservation, fisheries management, and disaster risk reduction.” he said

The NHA chief described hydrography as the “cornerstone of our collective ocean future,” emphasising that while advanced technology plays a crucial role, it is people who remain the true drivers of innovation and progress. He called on students and young professionals to explore careers in hydrography and marine sciences, noting that “the compass for the future is now in their hands.”

Olugbode noted that World Hydrography Day 2025 was more than a celebration of surveys and charts, it was an opportunity to reflect on the immense responsibilities to map, safeguard, and sustainably manage the nation’s vast maritime domain for the benefit of future generations.