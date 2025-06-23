International Breweries Opens Applications for Kickstartto Empower Entrepreneurs

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), has announced the official launch of the 2025 edition of its flagship Kickstart Initiative. The announcement marks the 10th year anniversary of the programme’s impactful journey.

Through the company’s CSR arm: International Breweries Foundation, has opened the call for applications for Kickstart 2025, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

At the core of the Kickstart Initiative is a belief in the power of youth-driven enterprise to shape Nigeria’s future. Speaking on the significance of the programme, Chairman of the Advisory Board at the International Breweries Foundation,Dr. Peter Bamkole, emphasised the critical role of young entrepreneurs in driving economic transformation.

“We believe Nigeria’s economic transformation lies with its young entrepreneurs. Kickstart continues to make a meaningful impact by reducing unemployment and promoting inclusive growth,” he said. “We’re looking for passionate, resilient individuals ready to grow their businesses, whether in agriculture, recycling, retail, or renewable energy. This is a chance to access the knowledge, network, and funding needed to succeed.”

Commenting on the programme’s 2025 approach, Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director at IBPLC, Temitope Oguntokun,said:“Kickstart represents our unwavering commitment to support the building of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria. By investing in the ideas and energy of our youth, we are sowing the seeds of long-term prosperity. Over the years, we have seen beneficiaries grow from small startups to employers of labour – these myriads of lives that have been transformed is our return on investment and we are excited to welcome the next generation of changemakers in 2025.”