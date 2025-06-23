Hajj 2025: Flynas Airlifts 61% of Pilgrims Back to Nigeria

A Saudi- designated Nigerian Hajj air carrier, Flynas, has transported over 61.1 percent of its allocated pilgrims back to Nigeria in one week.

This was revealed by the Managing Director, First Planet Travels and General Sales Agent (GSA) of Flynas in Nigeria, Alhaji Umar Kaila.

A statement signed by the airline’s information officer, Umma Salama Kyaure, yesterday quoted Kaila as saying that “Flynas has airlifted 8,051 pilgrims back to Nigeria within one week out of the 13,188 allocated to it by the country this year.”

“We have airlifted all the pilgrims from Osun and Ogun states safely back home on Saturday. And we have also completed the airlift of Lagos state pilgrims back to Nigeria by Sunday,” Kaila said.

The Flynas chief said the 8,051 pilgrims were transported back to Nigeria by Flynas in 19 flights.

Flynas, which was allocated pilgrims from Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory, started the second phase of the pilgrims airlift on Friday, June 13.

The airline is operating from four airports which are: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi, Sultan Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto; and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The statement added that a total of 3,359 pilgrims have been airlifted to Lagos, 1,709 to Sokoto, 2,554 to Birnin Kebbi, and 4,29 to Abuja.

Kaila also thanked all stakeholders that include NAHCON and pilgrims boards and commissions for their cooperation, assuring that the second leg of the airlift would be as smooth as the first one.