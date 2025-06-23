FCT Wins 4th Japanese Ambassador’s Karate Tournament 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has won the 4th Japanese Ambassador’s Karate tournament with 7 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals

Anambra State came in Second with 6 Gold, 6 Silver and 2 Bronze, while Bayelsa State was Bayelsa State was Third with 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze Medals.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the competition in Abuja, the Japanese Ambassador in Nigeria, Hideo Suzuki, said his country is happy to sponsor the tournament as a token of a contribution to sport development in Nigeria.

He said: “It is a great honour for me to be able to attend the 4th Japanese Ambassador’s Tournament in Nigeria today. I am proud that we can continue this wonderful tradition, providing a platform to showcase the impressive skills and spirit of Nigeria’s karateka.”

He added that: “I was deeply impressed by not only the skill, but also profound human character, and passion for karate. Indeed, every participant here has embodied the fundamental principles that make karate more than just a sport: discipline, integrity, respect for one’s opponent, and the relentless pursuit of self-improvement and excellence.

“To the athletes, congratulations on your wonderful performances. The strength you cultivated in the dojo will surely serve you well in life and in your communities.

The success of this tournament is a testament to the collaborative spirit of many people.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to Nigeria Karate Federation, officials, coaches, judges and all those who worked behind the scenes to make this event possible.

Next month, Nigeria will host the first-ever African Karate Championship. I understand this is a remarkable achievement, and I offer my heartfelt congratulations on this milestone. I am confident that the success of this tournament will contribute to the further development of karate at the regional level.”

He added that: “May the practice of karate continue to foster discipline, build character, and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our nations.”