ESC, NBA-SBL Sign MoU to Strengthen Nigeria’s Economic Reforms 

The Ernest Shonekan Centre for Legislative Reforms and Economic Development and the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law have formalised their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos.

The partners said their collaboration aims to strengthen Nigeria’s legislative, judicial, and regulatory frameworks, driving economic transformation and fostering a more conducive business environment.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of ESC, Kyari Bukar, said, “Both organisations have consistently collaborated by sharing their expertise, fostering informed discussions and initiatives aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s business environment.

However, this relationship has largely remained informal until now. The Signing Ceremony marks an essential step in formalising our partnership, solidifying our mutual commitment to legislative advocacy, economic development, and professional excellence in business law.

“Today is not just a ceremonial exercise; it is the formalisation of a strategic partnership rooted in a shared vision to strengthen Nigeria’s legislative, judicial, and regulatory frameworks that support its economic transformation.”

The Chairman of NBA-SBL, Mrs Ozofu Ogiemudia, in her special remarks, noted that the advancement of Nigeria has been hampered by various challenges within the legislative, regulatory, and judicial systems.

She said, “With this partnership, we are taking a decisive step towards addressing these critical issues head-on. The NBA-SBL and the ESC have expressed mutual concerns for the development of the Nigerian economy. We recognise the indispensable role that a strong legal, regulatory, and legislative system plays in attracting investment, fostering innovation, and ensuring fair play. We also understand the power of networks and coalitions in achieving optimal results in today’s interconnected world.”