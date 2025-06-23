Direct Flights from Abuja to London Heathrow Commence October 26, Says Keyamo 

As Nigeria secures Heathrow slot for Air Peace

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Nigeria flag carrier Air Peace is set to commence direct flight operations to London Heathrow Airport from Abuja on October 26, 2025.

This landmark achievement follows sustained diplomatic efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria to enforce reciprocity in international air travel agreements.

The breakthrough comes in the wake of a strongly worded letter dated August 1, 2024, written by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Rt. Hon. Louise Haigh, MP.

In the correspondence, Keyamo demanded the immediate allocation of landing slots at Heathrow for Air Peace or risk reciprocal action, including a potential review of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic’s access to Lagos and Abuja airports.

The minister reiterated that Nigeria was only asserting its rights under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between both nations, which guarantees reciprocal access and fair treatment for designated flag carriers.

After months of negotiations and firm diplomatic engagement, the UK authorities acceded to Nigeria’s demand, granting Air Peace the long-awaited Heathrow slot.

Keyamo, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said: “This is not just a win for Air Peace, but a significant diplomatic milestone for Nigeria.

“It sends a clear message that we are serious about enforcing the terms of our bilateral agreements and protecting the commercial interests of our indigenous carriers,” Keyamo said.

He further added that the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places high priority on creating an enabling environment for Nigerian businesses to thrive globally.

“My dear compatriots, after many months of diplomatic exchanges and shuttles, insisting on our reciprocal rights under our Bilateral Air Services Agreement,

“We are pleased to announce that Nigeria has finally secured the coveted Heathrow slot for one of our flag carriers, Air Peace,” the Minister said.

Air Peace had earlier launched its inaugural direct flight from Lagos to London Gatwick Airport in March 2024, marking its entry into the highly competitive UK aviation market.

With the move to Heathrow – one of the world’s busiest and most prestigious airports – the airline is expected to significantly expand its international footprint and provide Nigerian travelers with greater convenience and connectivity.

This development marks a new chapter in Nigeria-UK aviation relations and sets a precedent for stronger enforcement of bilateral agreements to benefit national carriers.