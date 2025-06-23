Coronation Partners with NCMM to Establish World-class Gallery as Benin Bronzes Return to Nigeria

Coronation Group has announce its partnership with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) to establish the Coronation Gallery in Benin – a dedicated space within the new NCMM Oba Ovonramwen Facility in Benin City.

The gallery, it said in a statement will house and showcase a selection of 119 Benin Bronzes recently repatriated to Nigeria from the Netherlands. This historic return marks the largest repatriation of these cultural treasures since they were taken during the British punitive expedition of 1897.

The announcement follows the official signing and handover ceremony at the National Museum in Lagos. Dignitaries in attendance included the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; daughter of the Oba of Benin, Princess Iku Eware-Aimiuwu; Dewi van de Weerd Ambassador for Cultural Cooperation, Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Director- General of the NCMM; Directors of the Wereld Museum and other distinguished guests. Also in attendance were Coronation CEOs and Executives other officials.

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman of Coronation Group; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR

said: “Far beyond their artistic value, these works represent the depth of our heritage and the

strength of our collective identity. Their return marks a powerful restoration of history – a

reminder of the dignity, creative excellence, and craftsmanship that have long defined us as a

people. We are proud to support their safe return and public preservation, ensuring they

inspire future generations and help shape a stronger cultural future for Africa.”

The Director-General of NCMM, Olugbile Holloway, underscored the significance of private

sector partnership in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage. He stated: “I would

like to personally thank Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Coronation Group, for sharing this

vision and for all the invaluable support given to the NCMM in this regard.”