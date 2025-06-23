Bank of Industry Unveils Framework to Drive Inclusive, Sustainable Growth 

*Initiative to unlock blended, concessional capital for businesses

James Emejo in Abuja

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has launched its Sustainable Finance Framework, a strategic blueprint that reaffirms the bank’s commitment to driving responsible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth across the country.

The framework aligns with BoI’s 2025–2027 corporate strategy, which prioritises long-term development impact, environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and the creation of shared value—while addressing both national and global challenges.

In a statement, Managing Director/Chief Executive, BoI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, said the framework marked a significant milestone in “our journey to become a fully sustainable development finance institution.”

He said, “It reflects our strategic intent to finance enterprises that deliver both economic value and measurable social and environmental benefits.”

The bank’s Divisional Head, Public Relations, Theodora Amechi, said the blueprint was also designed to empower Nigerian enterprises.

She noted that the framework establishes a strong foundation for aligning BoI’s financing activities with global sustainability goals and leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

Furthermore, Amechi said the framework is aligned with key global and national sustainability principles, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Paris Agreement;

Principles for Responsible Banking, and the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBP).

The blueprint also integrates the BoI’s internal ESG frameworks, including its ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies, which guide the bank’s sustainability management practices.

At the heart of the framework is the bank’s adoption of a triple-bottom-line model focused on People, Planet and Profit, ensuring, its investments generate financial returns alongside inclusive and environmental outcomes, the statement added.

The framework will enable the bank to programmatically raise Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds and Loans, in line with the latest applicable International Capital Market Association (ICMA), Loan Market Association (LMA) and Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) principles and guidelines.

It added that the framework had also been independently evaluated by S&P Global Ratings, which issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO) affirming its alignment with international sustainable finance principles.

The validation enhances the bank’s credibility among institutional investors seeking impactful ESG-aligned opportunities in emerging markets.

Amechi said, “Through this framework, BoI aims to support businesses committed to sustainable practices, unlock access to blended and concessional capital, and advance national priorities such as climate resilience, job creation, gender inclusion, and export diversification.

“It will further enable the bank to scale its impact across priority sectors including renewable energy, clean transportation, agro-processing, healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure.”