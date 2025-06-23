AFN Expresses Shock Over Favour Ofili’s Switch to Turkey

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has expressed shock over the decision of sprinter Favour Ofili to dump Nigeria for Turkey.

Ofili’s switch was made public by Jamaica-based journalist, Kayon Raynor, on his X handle late Saturday.

“Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili, has switched allegiance to Turkey as of May 31, 2025. According to TVJ News centre sources, 22-year-old Ofili has advised the Athletics Integrity Unit of her frustration with the Nigerian Athletics Federation,” Raynor posted via X.

But yesterday, President of the AFN, Chief Tonobok Okowa, expressed the shock of the federation on Ofili’s decision to dump Nigeria.

“If this is true, it is sad, disheartening and painful but we are yet to get any official statement from her or any correspondence from World Athletics (WA), on her request. She is a promising athlete with huge potential,” observed the AFN chief.

Okowa stressed that both the AFN and NSC have been working hard to get the country’s track and field back on stream.

“The AFN and the National Sports Commission (NSC), have been working hard to get athletics and other sports in the country back on track and to show that both bodies are matching goals, objectives and words with action, Favour Ofili had already been paid her training grant for this year,” Okowa revealed.

Okowa further hinted that all attempts to reach Ofili by the AFN since after the Paris 2025 Olympic Games where she was denied the chance to run 100m has been frustrated.

“From the moves we have been making to get her fully prepared and back to the big athletics family and her response, it’s also clear that she had been preparing and working on her new found Turkish love.

“She is old enough to decide what’s best for her but it painful and hard to take for us, however we will not stop her, she is still our child, sister and daughter,” the CAA Vice President stressed.

“We want to apologize to Nigerians, the National Sports Commission and the millions of people around the world who hold the sport and country in high esteem for this sad development,” Okowa further pleaded.

Ofili’s issues with the AFN began with her refusal to compete at the 2024 African Championships in Cameroon. She refused to compete in the 100m after running in the heats, claiming that the organisers did not provide the right atmosphere for competition. She also did not turn up for the last Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

Ofili, 22, holds the national 200m women’s record with 21.96s and personal best of 10.78s, performances she did in 2022.

Recently, Jamaican athlete and Olympic shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell switched his allegiance to Turkiye. His compatriot and discus gold medallist, Roje Stona, similarly followed suit.

The Turkish Athletics Federation has been courting top athletes from Africa, America and Europe to move over to Istanbul.