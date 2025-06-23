Afe Babalola Varsity Ranks among Leading Global 100

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), which has been previously ranked among world universities as No. 1 in Nigeria for four consecutive years, for 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025 has emerged as one of the World best 100 universities.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olasupo Ijabadeniyi, who made this known at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti over the weekend, disclosed that the development was announced by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, in its 2025 reports.

Ijabadeniyi pointed out that this outstanding heights were made possible as a result of the resilience, hard work and Frankenstein leadership of renown legal icon and elder statesman, who doubles as the Founder and Chancellor of the Institution, Afe Babalola SAN.

The VC also attributed the feat to the tireless efforts of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, as well as commitment and cooperative attitude of both staff and students.

He revealed further that the university, which was just 15 years old and commenced academic works at its permanent site only on January 4, 2010, now by the latest ranking become the 84th in the entire world. Also it is the 3rd on the African continent and is the only fully residential university in Nigeria today, as none of its several students lives off-campus.

“The only university with students from all the 36 States of the federation, including those from the FCT and foreign countries, while it has full NUC accreditation and professional bodies in all it’s 44 programmes.

“ It had also been ranked as No. 1 in Africa in Sustainable Development Goal in SDG 13 (Climate Change),with a score of 83.1 per cent, No. 1 in SDG 7 (Affordable & Clean Energy), with a score of 83.3 per cent, No. 2 in Africa in SDG 1 (No Poverty), , with a score of 87.9 per cent No. 3 in Africa in SDG 17 (Partnership For Goals), with a score of 92.4 per cent, No.1, among several others.

“ABUAD is the only institution in Nigeria, and possibly Africa, with 124- Unit Industries, (Research Park), the only university with a sophisticated 400-Bed Multi-System Hospital, Independent Power Plant, IPP for regular and uninterrupted power supply, the only institution where fees for study of Agriculture is reduced by 50 per cent , and N250,000 later given to every Agric graduates to start their farming businesses upon completion of studies.

“Aside from compulsory dressing code for both staff and students, and compulsory evening classes, the institution also champions what is known as Youth Empowerment Scheme, under which we have trained well over 1,000, and still counting, expended N186 million, and also doled out the sum of N49.1 million to those under entrepreneur scheme.

“We also have the university dam for regular water, modern Stadium, with Olympic size swimming pool, among several other landmarks, not common to many universities,” Ijabadeniyi said.