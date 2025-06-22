Tinubu Decries Borno Suicide Attack, Lynching Of Plateau Travellers, Mourns Victims Of Kano Explosion 

* Describes attacks as cowardly, unacceptable, barbaric

* Urges security agencies to get rid of remaining Boko Haram insurgents

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condemned in strong terms weekend’s suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, as well as lynching of 12 wedding guests travelling from Zaria in Kaduna State to Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, at the weekend.

President Tinubu mourned those who lost their lives, describing the attack as cowardly.

He urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

The president condoled with the Government and people of Borno State over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support survivors.

President Tinubu also sympathised with the families of those killed or injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano.

The explosion at a scrap metal factory affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.

The president stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and tasked relevant government institutions with investigating the incident.

Also on Sunday, President Tinubu condemned the killing of travellers in Plateau State, urging security forces to ensure the arrest and punishment of the culprits.

Reacting to the news of the murder of 12 wedding guests, including the father and brother of the groom, the president, in another release by presidential spokesperson, Onanuga, described the heinous action as unacceptable and barbaric.

The victims, many of them injured, were travelling from Zaria in Kaduna State, to Jos in Plateau State.

President Tinubu directed the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to work with other security and intelligence agencies to ensure those responsible for the attack are held accountable.

The president called for calm, promising not to allow the dastardly act to go unpunished.

According to him, “The Government of Plateau State must take decisive action in handling these vicious cycles of violence. The state government must work with security agents to get to the root of this recent incident and use it as a deterrent against future occurrences.

“Freedom of movement by all citizens is non-negotiable. We will not tolerate any attempt by anyone or group of people to curtail that fundamental freedom through acts of extreme violence and fear.”

President Tinubu commiserated with the victims’ families and the people and government of Kaduna State.