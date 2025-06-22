Rethinking Rubbish for a Greener Tomorrow

Yinka Olatunbosun

An initiative led by Femi Williams, the founder of Iwalewa Art Gallery (Nigeria) in partnership with Crafted Mind Collective (UK), Cz Green (Mexico) called Rethinking Rubbish has challenged the way waste can be optimised for economic value using the power of creativity. The collective recently presented a cross-continental project focused on sustainability, art and the transformative power of upcycling. Led by Oluwaseun Ademefun, Director and Co-founder of Crafted Mind Collective CIC, the project brought together artists from across the globe to explore how discarded materials could be turned to impactful works of art.

The show, which simultaneously took place in London, Lagos, and Tijuana, Mexico, aimed to unite diverse communities through a shared purpose: transforming rubbish into valuable, thought-provoking art. By doing so, it provided a unique opportunity to spotlight global environmental issues through local artistic engagement.

In London, the Rethinking Rubbish workshop took place on May 29, coordinated by Oluwaseun Ademefun alongside Jennifer Hadrich. The programme culminated in a public exhibition at Woolwich Front Room on May 31.

In Lagos, the programme ran from May 29 to 31, concluding with a public exhibition at Iwalewa Art Gallery on June 1.

In Tijuana, the sculptural aspect of the workshop was led by Alejandro Cardenas, who guided artists in a practice known as eco-sculptural or sustainable sculpture.

“The project aims to highlight the importance of rethinking waste and redefining its potential,” Oluwaseun Ademefun says. “Rethinking Rubbish is about showing that creativity can turn what’s discarded into something meaningful and valuable. It’s not just an artistic challenge; it’s a call to action for how we approach sustainability in everyday life.”

By engaging with the issues of waste and material reuse, Rethinking Rubbish becomes part of a broader cultural shift towards ecological responsibility in the global art scene. “Art allows us to reimagine the potential of what is often ignored,” says Adrian Gamboa, Director of Cz Green. “This initiative connects artists from different parts of the world, creating a shared platform for dialogue around sustainability, creativity and innovation.” Artists are rethinking rubbish as a means of highlighting environmental issues, and promoting sustainability.

This movement encourages creativity while raising awareness about waste management and its impact on the planet. By reimagining rubbish, artists inspire others to reconsider their relationship with waste and the environment.