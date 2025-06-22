Patricia Ofili Sworn in as Abuja SWAN Chair, Pledges to Lead With Integrity

The new Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Mrs Patricia Chinwe Ofili has made a strong pledge to lead with inclusivity, purpose, and integrity.

Speaking during her investiture ceremony held in Abuja, Ofili described her emergence as both a personal milestone and a call to serve.

“Today’s oath is more than a ceremonial act. It is a commitment to uphold the principles of our esteemed profession with integrity and professionalism,” she said.

Unveiling her leadership theme, “Rebuild Trust Through Action,” Ofili promised a tenure marked by transparency, unity, and innovation.

She said her administration would prioritize inclusiveness, professional excellence, and programs with measurable community impact.

Top on her agenda is the launch of a financial literacy program for women entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

The initiative, she said, will equip women with skills to grow sustainable businesses, secure funding, and make informed financial decisions.

Ofili also announced an expansion of the “Catch Them Young” mentorship initiative aimed at introducing girls to the accounting profession early through outreach, career talks, and one-on-one mentoring.

Other key programs include rehabilitation support for incarcerated women, healthcare assistance for vulnerable women and children, and welfare initiatives for orphans and the elderly—underscoring her commitment to social impact.

“I will not walk this path alone. Together, let’s make history, drive change, and establish lasting legacies,” she said.

The high-profile event featured prominent guests including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR, who served as Special Guest of Honour.

He praised Ofili’s leadership vision and underscored the importance of women’s roles in national development.

The event’s chairman, Chief Tunde Afolabi, MFR, was represented by Professor Dapo Afolabi, CFR, former Head of Service of the Federation, who lauded the chapter’s strides in combining professionalism with service.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, Hajia Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, Deputy National Woman Leader (North), and Justices Gabriel Kolawole and Kayode Adeniyi.

The oath of office was administered by Hon. Justice Kolawole, while SWAN National Chairperson, Chief (Mrs.) Hilda Ofure Ozoh, led a nationwide delegation of SWAN members in a show of solidarity.

Also present were district chairpersons of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), and the Society of Women in Taxation.

The ceremony marked a new chapter for the Abuja arm of SWAN, as members rallied behind Ofili’s leadership vision for an empowered, professional, and socially responsive association.