Ogun 2027: Group Pledges to Buy Guber Nomination Form for Sen Adeola

A prominent bipartisan political group, the Ogun West for Governor Political Action Group (OW-GPAG), has passionately appealed to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI) to heed the growing calls from constituents and declare his intention to contest the 2027 Ogun State Governorship Election.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Jide Amusan, the group praised Senator Adeola’s “sterling performance” over the past two years, stating that he has earned the overwhelming trust and support of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District.

“The people of Ogun West Senatorial District are immensely appreciative of Senator Adeola Yayi’s developmental strides in the zone in the past two years. The only way we can express our gratitude is by continuing to rally behind him and urging him to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State,” the statement read.

The Group described Senator Adeola as the most credible and qualified candidate to lead the state, noting his “intimidating credentials, proven capacity, political experience, and governance competence.”

“Ogun West has long suffered political marginalization. Senator Adeola Yayi remains the beacon of hope and the unifying force capable of delivering the long-sought governorship position to our zone,” the statement added.

The group also expressed readiness to mobilize resources and purchase Senator Adeola’s nomination form at the appropriate time, emphasizing that their move is driven not by the Senator’s personal ambition but by the desperate yearning of the people of Ogun West for competent and transformative leadership.

“Sen. Adeola-Yayi may be modest and not overly ambitious, but we, the people of Ogun West, are more than desperate for quality leadership. Ogun State deserves the very best, and his outstanding performance as a senator is evidence of his readiness to lead the state to greater heights,” the group said.

OW-GPAG cautioned against divisive politics, urging other potential aspirants from the zone to prioritize the collective interest of Ogun West over personal ambitions.

“We plead with politicians from our zone who are still nursing governorship ambitions to align with the bigger picture. Supporting Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi is a win-win for the collective interest of Ogun West in particular and the entire State in general. Let us unite behind a formidable and proven candidate,” the statement concluded.